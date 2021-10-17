IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad receive rousing reception at home, CSK share video

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who emerged as the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, was graced by a rousing reception upon his return to his hometown Pune.

The 24-year-old fetched 635 runs from 16 outings as he went on to became the youngest batter to win the Orange cap.

The video of the moment was shared by CSK on Twitter, where Gaikwad can be seen receiving a warm welcome by his mother.

Batting at an average of 43.35, Gaikwad finished the campaign with four half-centuries and one ton, which was also his maiden in IPL.

His teammate and senior opening partner Faf du Plessis finished second in the list of highest run-getters, amassing 633 runs from the same number of outings.

Overwhelmed with the achievement, Gaikwad said winning the Orange Cap and IPL “is top of the moon feeling."

"It is top of the moon feeling to win the orange cap and win the IPL. It is very very satisfying to win the IPL. It feels great," said Gaikwad in the post-match presentation ceremony after the finals between CSK and KKR, which the former won by 27 runs.