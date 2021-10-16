IPL 2021 Awards: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, Rahul awarded for most sixes - Here's the full list of winners

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Friday after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai to clinch their 4th title. After a horrendous season last year, MS Dhoni & Co made a terrific comeback to shut their critics. As a team, they maintained their consistency throughout the season and became the first side to qualify for the playoffs and the final.

The IPL 2021 had dealt with a major blow earlier this year due to Covid-19 when multiple cases surfaced in its bio bubble and it had to be called off. However, its resumption in the UAE served an equal amount of thrill and entertainment.

Throughout the season, a plethora of youngsters came up with brilliant performances and garnered the limelight. As CSK lifted their fourth title, the IPL also awarded some of the outstanding talents of the season as well.

Let’s have a look at the award winners after the final match in Dubai:

Awards Team/Player Prize Money Winner Chennai Super Kings ₹ 20 crore Runners Up Kolkata Knight Riders ₹ 12.50 crore Man of the match Faf du Plessis ₹ 1 lakh Orange Cap Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs, average of 45.35) Rs. 10 akh Purple Cap Harshal Patel (32 wickets) ₹ 10 lakh Perfect Catch of the season Ravi Bishnoi ₹ 10 lakh Super Striker of the season Shimron Hetmyer ₹ 10 lakh Game Changer of the season Harshal Patel ₹ 10 lakh Most Sixes KL Rahul (30) ₹ 10 lakh Power Player of the season Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 10 lakh Valuable of the season Harshal Patel ₹ 10 lakh Fair play of the season Rajasthan Royals

Earlier, Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped CSK defeat KKR by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. With this, MS Dhoni's lineup won the IPL trophy for the fourth time, having previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

