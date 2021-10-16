'Well… I still haven't left': MS Dhoni's cheeky response adds further suspense to his IPL and CSK future

MS Dhoni did what only MS Dhoni can… leave things on a cliffhanger. We are not talking about the match. There was no cliffhanger there as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win their fourth IPL title. As an elated Dhoni collected the IPL trophy, he ended the tournament, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, when Dhoni was asked if he will return to play the IPL next year, the CSK winning captain had the usual thing to say: "Again, I've said it before, it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in… we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in the top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years."

However, just as Dhoni was set to leave the stage, presenter Harsha Bhogle was able to get out of the CSK captain a rather more definite answer. When asked about the legacy Dhoni left behind, MSD cheekily responded saying: "Well, I still haven't left," assuring that the CSK skipper could indeed return for another year in IPL 2022.

Over the last couple of weeks, Dhoni has given mixed signals about his future playing in the IPL and for CSK. During a fan interaction, Dhoni mentioned that fans would get a chance to bid him farewell at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (Chepauk), hinting that he still has at least one more season left in him.

However, in the Qualifier 1 game against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni crossed his own point, saying that his future depends on the two new teams that are introduced ahead of the mega-auction and certain other factors. "You will see me in yellow, but whether I'll be playing for CSK you never know," he had said.