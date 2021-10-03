Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Sack the 3rd umpire immediately': Ex-cricketers react over TV umpire's decision; Rahul also loses his calm – WATCH
cricket

‘Sack the 3rd umpire immediately’: Ex-cricketers react over TV umpire’s decision; Rahul also loses his calm – WATCH

Published on Oct 03, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul chats with umpire(HT Collage)
By hindustantimes.com

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 48 in Sharjah witnessed a furious side of Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul who had a heated discussion with on-field umpire Anantha Padmanabhan over a DRS call. The skipper looked miffed after the third umpire turned down the review taken against Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal on Sunday.

The incident happened during the eighth over of RCB innings when Padikkal tried reverse sweeping a googly from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi but failed to connect. The ball went under the former’s gloves before Rahul grabbed it without any difficulty behind the wickets.

While Rahul and Bishnoi started celebrating, umpire Padmanabhan denied the dismissal. PBKS went for the DRS but the TV umpire wasn’t convinced with the ultra-edge which showed a little spike when the ball moved under Padikkal’s gloves. Ultimately, the batsman was declared not out while Punjab players weren’t happy at all. 

IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS Live Score

A frustrated Rahul went closer to the on-field umpire for a chat but it was of no use as the final decision was made by the third umpire.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the incident also led to a commotion on social media. People from the cricket fraternity were also confused whether it was out or not. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris took to Twitter and wrote, “Sack the 3rd umpire immediately. What a joke!”

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also question the decision through a tweet.

ALSO READ | 'I'm able to read batsman's mind, I'm one step ahead of them': DC spinner Axar details reasons behind IPL 2021 success

Earlier, RCB won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings in Sharjah. Kohli & Co. decided to field an unchanged XI from their last game against Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS made three changes from their game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan and Moises Henriques coming in for Fabian Allen, Deepak Hooda and Nathan Ellis.

Topics
lokesh rahul punjab kings ipl 2021 devdutt padikkal ravi bishnoi ipl rcb
