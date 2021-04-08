IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Sunday announced the schedule of the upcoming edition. The league will kickstart from April 9 in Chennai where defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As per BCCI’s statement, out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB will enter the league with a revamped squad that includes the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson. They qualified for the play-offs in 2020 but couldn’t make it to the finals. With the new season ahead, they would aim for their maiden title win with some quality firepower in their camp.

Ahead of the 14th edition of IPL let’s have a look at the RCB’s schedule:

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 9, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 14, Chennai, 07:30 PM

Match 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 18, 2021, Mumbai, 03:30 PM

Match 4: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, April 22, Mumbai, 07:30 PM

Match 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 25, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 27, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Match 7: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 30, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, May 3, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Match 9: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, May 6, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 9, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, May 14, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 16, Kolkata, 3:30 PM

Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, May 20, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, May 23, Kolkata, 7:30 PM