IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know

The stage is set for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League 2021. The BCCI announced the schedule for the entire season on Sunday and the season is slated to kick off from April 9th with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The matches will take place at five venues in India - Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29th.

Here is the full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021 season:

April 9th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indian vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 10th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 11th, Sunday, 2021, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai

April 12th, Monday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 13th, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 14th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 15th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 16th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 17th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 18th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 18th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai

April 19th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 20th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 03:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 22nd, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai

April 23rd, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 24th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 25th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai

April 25th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 26th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 27th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

April 28th, 2021 Wednesday, 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

April 29th, 2021, Thursday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi

April 29th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 30th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 1st, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 2nd, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

May 2nd, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 3rd, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 4th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 5th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 6th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers vs Bangalore Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad

May 7th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 8th, 2021, Saturday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 8th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 9th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 9th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 10th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 11th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 12th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 13th, 2021, Thursday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 13th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Sunriers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata

May 14th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

May 15th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 Pm Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 16th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata

May 16th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Bangalore

May 17th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 18th, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 19th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 20, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata

May 21st, 2021, Friday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore

May 21st, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata

May 22nd, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 23rd, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata

May 23rd, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata

May 25th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad

May 26th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Eliminator in Ahmedabad

May 28th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

May 30th, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Final in Ahmedabad

