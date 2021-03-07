IPL 2021 Full Schedule, venue, date, timings: All you need to know
The stage is set for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League 2021. The BCCI announced the schedule for the entire season on Sunday and the season is slated to kick off from April 9th with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The matches will take place at five venues in India - Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad on May 29th.
Here is the full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2021 season:
- April 9th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indian vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai
- April 10th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 11th, Sunday, 2021, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai
- April 12th, Monday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai
- April 13th, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai
- April 14th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai
- April 15th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 16th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai
- April 17th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai
- April 18th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai
- April 18th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai
- April 19th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai
- April 20th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai
- April 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 03:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai
- April 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai
- April 22nd, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai
- April 23rd, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai
- April 24th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai
- April 25th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai
- April 25th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 26th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad
- April 27th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad
- April 28th, 2021 Wednesday, 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
- April 29th, 2021, Thursday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi
- April 29th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad
- April 30th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad
- May 1st, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
- May 2nd, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
- May 2nd, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad
- May 3rd, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad
- May 4th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
- May 5th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
- May 6th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers vs Bangalore Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad
- May 7th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
- May 8th, 2021, Saturday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad
- May 8th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
- May 9th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 9th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
- May 10th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore
- May 11th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata
- May 12th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore
- May 13th, 2021, Thursday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 13th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Sunriers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata
- May 14th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata
- May 15th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 Pm Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 16th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata
- May 16th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Bangalore
- May 17th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
- May 18th, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore
- May 19th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore
- May 20, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata
- May 21st, 2021, Friday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore
- May 21st, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata
- May 22nd, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore
- May 23rd, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata
- May 23rd, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata
- May 25th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad
- May 26th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Eliminator in Ahmedabad
- May 28th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad
- May 30th, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Final in Ahmedabad
IPL 2021 schedule: RCB matches, timings, opponents, venues- all you need to know
IPL 2021 schedule: Delhi Capitals matches, timings, opponents and venues
- IPL 2021: The Delhi Capitals will be playing five matches in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two games in Chennai.
IPL 2021 schedule: Punjab Kings matches, timings, opponents and venues
IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues
- IPL 2021: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be playing five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and two games in Kolkata.
Harmanpreet Kaur becomes 5th Indian woman to play 100 ODIs
IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, MI to face RCB in season opener
Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's days are numbered in England team
Gilchrist lauds Pant for swashbuckling ton, youngster calls it 'huge compliment'
- India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
'If Pant, Sundar can score, why can't England?' asks Shoaib Akhtar
'What a future he's going to have': Laxman names 'biggest positive' for India
'Horrendous game': Gough says England were 'not good enough' in 4th Test
'When you play for your country, be prepared to face difficulties': Gavaskar
India have completely outplayed, out-batted and out-spun England: Hussain
- Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
'It takes a special leader to elevate other players': AB de Villiers
