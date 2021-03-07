IPL 2021 to begin from April 9, defending champions Mumbai Indians to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in season-opener
The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India. The 2021 season will kick off from April 9, 2021 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.
After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where the Day/Night Test between India and England was played recently, will play host to the Playoff matches and the final on May 30.
"After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount," the BCCI said in a statement.
A total of 56 league matches will be played with Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru hosting 10 matches each, while eight matches each will be played at Ahmedabad and Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium. The season will feature 11 double-headers, with six teams playing three afternoon matches and two playing two afternoon matches.
"The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament," the statement further added.
Last year, due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the tournament was moved out and contested in the UAE, the third time the IPL was played outside of India, after 2009 and 2014 (which hosted the first half of the stadium).
- India vs England: Rishabh Pant's blazing century got several former cricketers talking, including Adam Gilchrist.
- Nasser Hussain believes England need to take responsibility for the 1-3 series defeat against India, explaining how the home team outperformed the opposition in most of the departments.
- India cricketers have reacted to the team reaching the WTC final, with Virat Kohli saying the team deserved a place in the final having played some impressive cricket in the last couple of years.
- India vs England: From being left out of India's Playing XI to smashing a third Test century, Rishabh Pant finds himself on a different playing field.
- In a previous era, it wouldn’t have come as a big surprise, but India’s current set of lower-order players have built a reputation as tough fighters.
- India vs England: Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Joe Root and Co. made Axar Patel look like a combination of Derek Underwood and Bishan Singh Bedi.
- India vs England: Acknowledging that it is difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet, England captain Joe Root said it takes a lot of skill and courage to reverse sweep a bowler like James Anderson who has 600 wickets to his name.
