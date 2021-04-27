Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn named as Kane Richardson's replacement in RCB
IPL 2021: Scott Kuggeleijn named as Kane Richardson's replacement in RCB

Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Kane Richardson.
PTI | By hindustantimes.com, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 09:23 PM IST
New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn: File photo(HT Archive)

New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn was on Tuesday announced as a replacement for Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the remainder of IPL-14.

Along with compatriot Adam Zampa, Australian Richardson on Monday quite the tournament midway citing personal reasons in the wake of a second COVID-19 wave in the country.

The Aussie cricketer flew back to his nation as the cases of Covid-19 kept mounting in India.

Kuggeleijn, who has been part of the IPL bubble as a reserve for Mumbai Indians, moved to RCB as a replacement for Richardson, ESPNcricinfo reported.

No replacement has been named yet for leg-spinner Zampa.

The 29-year-old Kuggeleijn has so far played 2 ODIs, 16 T20Is for New Zealand besides appearing in 2 IPL fixtures in the past.

Zampa and Richardson will be flying back to their country on Tuesday night via Doha.

The two are currently in Mumbai while their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved to Ahmedabad.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
