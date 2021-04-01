Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan arrives at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai, to undergo 7-day quarantine period
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan arrives at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai, to undergo 7-day quarantine period

IPL 2021: The 35-year-old was in superb form in the recently-concluded ODI series against England, in which he scored two half centuries, and missed out on a hundred in the first ODI by just 2 runs
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan in team hotel.(Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday, the franchise said in a statement. The left-hander will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period as he had left the bubble to spend time with his family after the ODI series against England.

The 35-year-old was in superb form in the recently-concluded ODI series against England, in which he scored two half centuries, and missed out on a hundred in the first ODI by just 2 runs.

Dhawan also had a memorable season last year, in which he became the only player in the history of IPL to struck two back-to-back centuries. In 17 games, Dhawan smashed 618 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 144.73.

Dhawan was one of the key reasons for DC's entry into the final in IPL 2020 in UAE, and Delhi fans will hope he can do the same wonders this season as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway from April 9.

Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

