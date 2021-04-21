IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: Will Kane Williamson, Kedhar Jadhav get a game for Sunrisers?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have packed themselves with quite a few overseas players this season - and now the side seems to be in a spot of bother regarding which four players should make it to the XI. With three straight losses in the tournament already, one can expect a major shift in the playing XI for SRH against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Here is a look at our SRH Predicted XI against PBKS in IPL 2021:

David Warner (c): David Warner has been among the runs in the last two games, but is yet to find his fiery side. Perhaps the addition of Kane Williamson in the middle-order will give him more freedom at the top.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow showcased signs of brilliance on top against I, but an unfortunate hit wicket ended his stay. He should continue to open innings.

Kane Williamson: Fans will hope Kane Williamson is fit to play because SRH really cannot afford to suffer another defeat.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey's form continues to raise questions, but he may find his rhythm at no.4.

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav is likely to get a chance in middle-order as he can provide much-needed experience in the middle, and can also bowl a few overs.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar was solid with the bat before the asking rate climbed too high and wickets kept tumbling, thus further increasing pressure on him. He needs to do better in his other two skills - bowling and fielding.

Abdul Samad: Abdul Samad is yet to fire on all cylinders but he certainly bags a lot of talent. He will continue to be picked over Priyam Garg for some time.

Rashid Khan: SRH have always shown faith Rashid Khan and he has delivered with the ball so far. But SRH would hope that he can do better with the bat as well lower down the order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been expensive so far with the new ball in IPL but he makes up for in death overs.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma's exclusion has been surprising in SRH line-up because he can be a perfect partner with the new ball for Jasprit Bumrah.

T Natarajan: Natarajan hasn’t looked as impressive as last season but would continue to hold onto his place for the time being.

SRH Predicted XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan