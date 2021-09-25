SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Gayle in focus as Rahul's Punjab eye win against Williamson's Hyderabad; toss at 7 PM
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs PBKS Latest Match updates: Match no. 37 of IPL 14 sees two struggling teams locks horns. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings is an important contest as both teams are in need of a win to keep their chances of taking the top-4 alive. Follow SRH vs PBKS Live Score.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): One team has six points, while the other only has two. One team is placed seventh in the points table, while the other is reeling at the bottom in eight. But, both teams, however, have to win this game in order to keep their chances of sealing a playoffs berth alive. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings is going to be a game of massive importance to both the struggling teams. Stay tuned to find out which team walks away with two points tonight.
Follow all the updates here:
SEP 25, 2021 06:55 PM IST
MANISH PANDEY- SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
“We have won only one game. We could have done a lot of things better as a team. One thing from now on for the rest of the games would be that we need to play together as a team and back each other. Just do the simple basics that need be done to play a team sport. A couple of more victories on the way and we will have a lot to learn and lot to take from the season. One of the best (feelings to have won consecutive games to advance to playoffs before). That's when the real team character comes out and that's what SRH is known for. We have done a lot of good work and just need to remember those good things and move forward. It's definitely easier to bat in the top three especially with the wickets in Dubai. Bating No. 4 and in the middle order we need to put the foot down and play smart cricket. We did discuss on a couple of strategic and tactical things to focus on and we will see those today as well.”
SEP 25, 2021 06:49 PM IST
AIDEN MARKRAM - PUNJAB KINGS
“It has been a bit of a roller-coaster but super grateful to be here and for the opportunity. Nice to be involved in a tournament like this, I have enjoyed my first week or so. I did not think we played a bad game of cricket at all (speaking about the last game), obviously didn't get over the line but a lot of positives to take from that game. The focus has been on the last couple of days, we are trying to learn from those mistakes. All in all, lots of good cricket that was played on that night and therefore alot of good positives that we can take into today. Quite a quick turnaround for us, it's about the belief that the skills are gonna be good enough and if we can execute under pressure, hopefully, we can get a good result.”
SEP 25, 2021 06:44 PM IST
IPL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Live: Pitch report
"Yesterday there was quite some turn on offer. Today we are playing on the adjacent surface. There was 2.9 degrees turn today, the track today is much similar and I can feel that it is much soft and there are some spikes on the surface. I feel it will be better than yesterday, but not too dissimilar."
-Murali Kartik on Star Sports
SEP 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Top performers (bowling)- current squad
[SRH | PBKS]
Top wicket-takers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 19 Wickets | Arshdeep Singh - 6 Wickets
Best figures in a match: 5/19 By Bhuvneshwar Kumar On Apr 17, 2017 |3/17 By Chris Jordan On Oct 24, 2020
SEP 25, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Top performers (batting)- current squad
[SRH | PBKS]
Highest run-getters: David Warner - 698 Runs | KL Rahul - 242 Runs
Highest scores in an innings- 81 By David Warner On May 11, 2015 | 104* By Chris Gayle On Apr 19, 2018
SEP 25, 2021 06:25 PM IST
PL 2021 SRH vs PBKS Live- Venue insights: Sharjah
Best Bowling Figures:
4/13 By Lakshmipathy Balaji (Punjab Kings) Against Sunrisers
Hyderabad In 2014.
Highest Partnership:
183 By KL Rahul And Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) For 1st
Wicket Against Rajasthan Royals In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
40% (4 Won; 6 Lost)
SEP 25, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Venue insights: Sharjah
Highest Team Total:
228/4 By Delhi Capitals Against Kolkata Knight Riders In
2020.
Lowest Team Total:
121/10 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Punjab Kings In
2014.
Highest Individual Score:
106 By Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2020.
SEP 25, 2021 06:20 PM IST
SRH vs PBKS Live Match: Gayle to play tonight?
Will Chris Gayle, who was excluded from the Playing XI on his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, get a game today? PBKS need some reinforcements in the middle order and he could do the trick
SEP 25, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Another KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal storm to grace Sharjah tonight?
These two put on a show against Rajasthan Royals with their 120-run stand. Can they do it again?
SEP 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Watch out for Bhuvi, PBKS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar possesses an impressive record against PBKS
SEP 25, 2021 06:03 PM IST
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: In last 5 games
SRH won by 9 wickets (IPL 2021, Match 14)
PBKS won by 12 runs (IPL 2020, Match 43)
SRH won by 69 runs (IPL 2020, Match 22)
SRH won by 45 runs (IPL 2019, Match 48)
PBKS won by 6 wickets(IPL 2019, Match 22)
SEP 25, 2021 05:58 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: PBKS for guide
Punjab Kings have won two of their last 5 games.
vs RR: lost by 2 runs
vs DC: lost by 7 wickets
vs RCB: won by 34 runs
vs KKR: lost by 5 wickets
vs MI: won by 9 wickets
SEP 25, 2021 05:53 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: SRH for guide
The bottom-most SRH side have won only one of their last 5 games.
vs DC: lost by 8 wickets
vs RR: lost by 55 runs
vs CSK: lost by 7 wickets
vs DC: tied (DC won the Super Over)
vs PBKS: won by 9 wickets
SEP 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
SRH vs PBKS Live Score: Can Rahul prevent the Williamson encore?
The last time these two teams met, SRH romped home to a nine-wicket win in just 18.4 overs. PBKS, batting first, were bowled out for 120 in 19.4 overs. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad with figures of 3/21 in his four overs. In response, Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 63 off 56 balls to lead his side over the line. Can Rahul and Punjab get one back on SRH today?
SEP 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Kane Williamson vs KL Rahul
The SRH vs PBKS battle will see two of the best batsmen currently in the world go head-to-head in Dubai. While Kane has scored just 146 runs so far in the season in 5 games, KL Rahul has amassed 380 runs in 8 games and is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the season. Which batsman will score more runs today?
SEP 25, 2021 05:37 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do SRH and PBKS stand in the points table
Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore are currently two bottom-most placed teams in the standings.
SRH- 8th position (P-8 | W-7 | L-1 | Points-2)
PBKS- 7th position (P-9 | W-3 | L-6 | Points-6)
SEP 25, 2021 05:33 PM IST
SRH vs PBKS: Head-to-Head contests
The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings have faced each other 17 times in the IPL and SRH have dominated the overall head-to-head battle with an overwhelming lead of 12-5. They are currently 8th in the points table with 2 points and would hope to make it 13-5 and add two more points to their kitty.
SEP 25, 2021 05:04 PM IST
IPL 2021, SRH vs PBKS, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 37 of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams, reeling at 8th and 7th, respectively, need to win to keep their already slim chances of making the playoffs alive. Both teams come into this contest on the back of a loss but one team will walk away with two points for sure. Which team will it be? Stay tuned and let's find out!
