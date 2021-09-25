SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021: Gayle in focus as Rahul's Punjab eye win against Williamson's Hyderabad; toss at 7 PM

IPL 2021 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): One team has six points, while the other only has two. One team is placed seventh in the points table, while the other is reeling at the bottom in eight. But, both teams, however, have to win this game in order to keep their chances of sealing a playoffs berth alive. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings is going to be a game of massive importance to both the struggling teams. Stay tuned to find out which team walks away with two points tonight.

