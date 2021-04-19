IPL 2021: 'Started worrying about my technique'- DC batsman Prithvi Shaw on return to form after Australian tour

Prithvi Shaw has started off his Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) campaign on a very positive note. In Delhi Capitals' (DC) first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shaw smashed 72 off 38 balls and stitched a 138-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan at the top to help Delhi chase down 189 with ease.

He only scored two runs in the second game but bounced back with an important 17-ball 32 against Punjab Kings on Sunday to lay a strong platform for his team to register their second IPL 2021 win.

ALSO READ| Why batter, not batsman, is a big small win for cricket

Prithvi came into this tournament on the back of a record-breaking 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy season. He became the first person to score more than 800 runs in a single season and the feat included four centuries. He also smashed a double hundred en route to leading Mumbai to the title.

However, all was not well before the turn of the new year. Shaw had a torrid 2020. He only scored 228 runs in 13 games in IPL 2021 and after returning with scores of 4&0 in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, he was dropped from the squad.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

Shaw revealed that he was worried about his technique after coming back from Australia and explained how he managed to overcome his demons.

"I mean after the Australia series and after getting dropped after the first game, I started worrying about my technique and why I am getting bowled all the time. Everyone could see that happening, so I just wanted to make sure as to what was happening. Even if it was a minor mistake, I wanted to minimise that so I worked hard with my initial movements and getting much more ready before the bowler has bowled," said Prithvi during a virtual press conference.

"Then I came back from Australia and I worked with Prashant Shetty who is my coach and Pravin Amre (DC assistant coach) as well before going to Vijay Hazare Trophy, it worked quite well, I just played my natural game in Vijay Hazare, after that its going well," he added.

DC went on to win the contest by six wickets, mainly powered by Shikhar Dhawan's 92 off just 49 balls. PBKS, courtesy of 61 from KL Rahul and 69 from Mayank Agarwal posted 195/4 in 20 overs. DC chased down the target with 10 balls to spare.