IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad - Team profile and full squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are hard working unit, who produce consistent results despite not having too many match-winners in their team. The duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson have taken turns to guide the team to the IPL final in 2018 and 2018 respectively, with SRH winning the title in 2016.

They made it to the play-offs last season too and depend primarily on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's excellence at the top of the order to produce the runs. With the ball, the team has a big match-winner in Rashid Khan while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a consistent force for the team.

It's a team that can never be ruled out and that is why they remain one of the favourites for the title again.

Here is the full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2021: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Strength

Power pact openers

Since Bairstow’s inclusion to the SRH squad, majority of the runs have come from the Englishman Bairstow and their batting mainstay, skipper David Warner. We have witnessed 13 opening stands of hundred plus runs since 2019 out of which 5 have been from Warner and Bairstow.

Experienced T20 overseas players

They have experienced overseas players the Afghan trio in the form of Rashid -Nabi- Mujeeb who have tons of experience of T20 cricket across the globe. Holder, Marsh offers great skillset both with bat and balls. Similarly, Bairstow- Warner and Williamson have proven performer in IPL in the past.

Weakness

Inexperienced middle order

With the onus lying on the shoulder of overseas batter like Bairstow, Warner and Williamson, SRH ‘s

middle order have failed terrible in last season. As a result, we have also seen Warner playing in the

middle order in few matches’ last season. IND players like P Garg, Vijay Shankar, M Pandey lacked

consistency in recent times.

No Overseas Specialist Pacer

If we look at the overseas players, they 2 specialist batsmen, 1 WK-batsman, 2 spinners, 3 all-rounders (1 spin and 2 pacers). Considering the injuries Marsh has failed to bowl continuous spells in recent times and only genuine pacer they have is Holder. They lack a specialist pacer who can bowl 140 clicks or bowls in the death overs, which makes SRH a bowling unit which relies on medium pace and spin dependent attack.

Opportunity

High time for Indian players to prove their worth

Vijay Shankar, who was retained by the team, has faded away after a brief stint with the national team. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg also haven't been consistent. The team has punted on Team India discard Kedar Jadhav. All these players have a chance to prove their worth this season for the team.

Threats

Injury concerns

Last season saw SRH face multiple injuries to their first-choice players which created many holes in the squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, and Wriddhiman Saha were the key players who were injured and have persisted with injuries throughout their career. It would be interesting to see how management handles these players throughout the season.