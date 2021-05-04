IPL 2021 suspended: CA, ACA assure Australian cricketers of safe return from India

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended the IPL 2021 indefinitely after numerous players and members of various franchises test positive for Covid-19 in the last couple of days. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association released a joint statement, saying they understand the decision.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia," said CA and ACA in a statement according to ESPNCricinfo.

The two associations also provided an assurance to make sure all the Australians involved in the tournament reach home safely.

"CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions.

"CA and the ACA thank the BCCI for their efforts and cooperation for the safe repatriation of all participants at the IPL," they added.

The tournament took a big hit on Monday when match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore was postponed after two KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy, tested positive. Soon after, three Chennai Super Kings franchise members also tested positive, including L. Balaji.

The final nail in the coffin proved to be Wriddhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) testing positive for coronavirus. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting then unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind. These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," said BCCI in a statement.

