IPL 2021 suspended: Here is how Twitterati reacted

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday announced the decision to suspend the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League tournament due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' spinner veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

The league organisers also issued a formal statement saying that the safety of its players and staff is paramount.

"The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," the statement read.

The IPL has been staging games without spectators every evening since April 9 despite India’s stretched health system being pushed to the brink by another major wave of the pandemic.

Players from all over the world compete in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament, which was forced by the pandemic to the United Arab Emirates last year.

The BCCI said it would do “everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021."

