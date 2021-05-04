IPL 2021 suspended: 'Daddy come home straight away, we miss you’: David Warner shares emotional message from daughters

After the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect, former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner took to social media to share an emotional message sent to him from his family back home.

The Australian Opener, who is currently with the squad in Delhi, has three children along with his wife eagerly waiting for him to get back home. Warner posted a photo of the message, which had a family drawing a note that read: "Please daddy, come home straight away. We miss you and a lot and love you. Love from Ivy, Indi and Isla."

The decision to postpone the 14th IPL edition was taken after several players and members of the franchise tested positive for Covid-19 in the last couple of days. The series of events leading up the point of suspension began with match 30 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore being postponed after two KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy, tested positive. Soon after, three Chennai Super Kings franchise members also tested positive, including L. Balaji.

The final nail in the coffin proved to be Wriddhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) testing positive for coronavirus.

Warner, along with fellow countrymen, has an uphill task of returning home as the country has banned international flights from India until May 15. Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association, soon after, released a statement saying they will make sure that every Australian involved in the IPL gets back home safely.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia," said CA and ACA in a statement according to ESPNCricinfo.

"CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions," read the statement.