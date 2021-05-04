'The sun has set': Aakash Chopra says SRH changed their captain but it did not change their fortunes

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have changed their captain for the remainder of IPL 2021 from David Warner to Kane Williamson but the move has not quite changed the team's fortune yet, believes former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Hyderabad stripped Warner of the captaincy ahead of SRH's 55-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, as the side had lost five of its six games until Sunday. The move didn't quite yield the desired result instantly as the Hyderabad outfit slumped to its sixth defeat and continues to reel at the bottom of the points table.

During his analysis of the RR-SRH encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator weighed in on the result.

"The sun has set for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their captain has changed but not their fortunes. They have won just one of their seven encounters. They changed the combination and played Nabi with Rashid," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that although SRH brought in Mohammad Nabi as an all-rounder at the expense of David Warner, he was not used effectively.

"But they didn't make him bowl at all and got very little batting as well because he came too low down. I mean it was as good as playing with three overseas players. Bhuvi was back but the form was missing for the other players," added Chopra.

Nabi was given the ball only in the 15th over of the RR innings and was taken for 21 runs in that over. He was sent in to bat at No. 6, with the match almost beyond SRH's reach at that stage.

SRH next take on Mumbai Indians at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium in the reverse fixture. In the first half of the tournament, the 'Orange Army' suffered a 13-run defeat to the defending champions. Five-time champions MI are currently fourth in the IPL 2021 points table