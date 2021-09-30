IPL 2021: 'They will get stuck some day' - Aakash Chopra says MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina 'need to get runs'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni should bat higher up the order for Chennai Super Kings and need to get among runs. CSK have been in good form since the resumption of Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE - and are just one win away from cementing a spot in the playoffs.

But Chopra believes if Raina and Dhoni do not get back among runs, CSK may find themselves in trouble at some point.

Also read: ‘Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?’: Ashwin, in a six-tweet thread, slams KKR captain and Tim Southee

“I want two things from this match from Chennai's point of view. They need to make Raina bat up the order because he does not have the form and they will get stuck someday. The top four is working fine but Raina and Dhoni, they need to get runs, and this is the game where you need to try getting those runs,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on Youtube.

“It is going to be a low-scoring ground, a lot of spin will be on offer, so send Raina in front of spin and Dhoni should himself come to bat. This is not a 150-run game, it will be a 125-run affair, that's my wishlist that both bat up the order so that they get their batting form,” he added.

Chopra also said that he wants Moeen Ali to have more bowling opportunities for CSK in the IPL 2021.

“One more, I am getting slightly greedy. Get Moeen to bowl, you are not doing that at all. Sometimes you don't get Jaddu to bowl and Moeen at other times but if you can do that, make him bowl,” he said.

“I don't expect any changes from Chennai. If Dwayne Bravo is fit, play him instead of Sam Curran. I will still want to play him because he is bowling much better than Sam Curran and the point at which Sam Curran gets to bat, it won't make any difference even if he doesn't get to bat, Bravo is doing that much work,” Chopra signed off,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON