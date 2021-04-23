'Time to finally learn cricket’s rules': Pep Guardiola thanks 'friend' Virat Kohli for RCB shirt

Pep Guardiola is one of the most successful managers in the history of football. The Manchester City manager has won several tournaments like the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga and the Premier League. Guardiola's Manchester City are currently on course to win the EPL title this year.

However, Guardiola recently uploaded a video on social media where he said that 'it's time to learn cricket rules'. Guardiola received an RCB shirt and thanked 'friend' Virat Kohli for the gesture.

'It’s time to finally learn cricket’s rules. Thanks to my friend @virat.kohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your Man City shirt,' Guardiola said in an Instagram post.

There is an association between Guardiola and Kohli as they had an online conversation last year where they talked about the game.

Guardiola admitted during an Instagram live with India captain Virat Kohli last year that playing behind closed doors is ‘weird’ and the games feel like more of a friendly match without fans.

“Without people, it is not the same. It is like a friendly game, it is not the same. We have to do it because the show must go on. We want them to come back. It is a completely different game (without fans). You feel like bad moments are less bad moments and good moments are less good moments. Playing behind closed doors is weird,” Guardiola told Kohli during the Instagram live organised by Puma India.

Kohli also echoed Guardiola's feelings as he revealed he felt weird while playing IPL 2020 in empty stadiums.

“We came here and prepared for three weeks and I was so excited because it was the first game in six months. When I stepped out on the field, the excitement levels went down, it was nothing. All the excitement went away like that,” he said.