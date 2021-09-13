Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021: Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis replaces Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad
cricket

IPL 2021: Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis replaces Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad

Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis, who will replace Chris Woakes, has picked up 12 and 100 wickets from seven and 82 List A and T20 matches so far.
PTI | , Dubai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:38 PM IST
IPL 2021: Uncapped Ben Dwarshuis replaces Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals squad(TWITTER)

Uncapped Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis was on Monday named as Chris Woakes' replacement in the Delhi Capitals squad for the second half of the Indian Premier League starting here on September 19.

The 27-year-old Dwarshuis, a left-arm pacer, has picked up 12 and 100 wickets from seven and 82 List A and T20 matches so far.

He represents New South Wales in List A while plays for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Dwarshuis, who was also part of the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab side in the IPL earlier, will be joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon, the franchise said on Monday.

Woakes along side his England teammates Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings), all of whom were part of the just-concluded Test series against India, had pulled out from the second leg of the IPL citing personal reasons.

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the standings with 12 points from eight games. 

