IPL 2021 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: KKR almost through, Rahul solidifies his hold at the top

On the penultimate day of the IPL 2021 league stage, one team's playoff hopes vanished, while the other's almost came true. Even as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets comprehensively in Dubai on Thursday, it was not enough as Kolkata Knight Riders’ 86-run win not only strengthened their chances of securing the final Playoff berth, but also knocked KL Rahul's PBKS from contention.

Punjab Kings needed a miracle to stay alive, but it did not happen. Although they steamrolled CSK, the first team to reach the Playoffs, they needed other results to go their way. With KKR dismissing Rajasthan Royals for a lowly 85 – the lowest total of this year's IPL, the door was shut on whatever chances PBKS had left. Here we have a look at how the points table reads.

Orange Cap

Rahul's sensational knock of 98 not out saw the PBKS skipper strengthen his position at the top of the Leading run-getter's list, and although Shikhar Dhawan remains in contention, the left-handed batsmen needs a knock of at least 126-runs to displace Rahul from the top.

Faf du Plessis climbed up to the second position with his innings of 76 in Dubai, followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad at three.

Purple Cap

There wasn't much change in the Purple Cap list with Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah sitting pretty at top three. However, PBKS's fast-bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh entered the top five to be placed at fourth and fifth respectively.

CSK pacer Shardul Thakur, who grabbed three wickets on Thursday is a run below at sixth.