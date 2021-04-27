IPL 2021: 'Was surprised to see Tye, Zampa, Richardson go home' - Coulter-Nile feels 'safe' in bio-bubble

Mumbai Indians pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile has weighed in on fellow Australian players - Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson - leaving their respective team bio-bubbles and flying back home in the middle of IPL 2021.

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals' pacer Andrew Tye decided to go back home after fearing getting "locked out of his own country". On Monday, April 26, two Royal Challengers Bangalore players, speedster Kane Richardson and leg spinner Adam Zampa, also departed for their home country citing personal reasons.

"Everyone's got their own opinions on it and different situations for them," Coulter-Nile told cricket.com.au where more than 20,000 cases have been reported daily for the past week.

"I was surprised to see AJ go home, and then Zamps and Richo, but when you speak to them, you definitely understand where they're coming from," he added.

While Nathan admitted he understands his compatriots' stance, he feels more secure being in the bio-bubble of the Mumbai franchise.

"I spoke to Zamps a little while ago and he made a very compelling argument for going home. But for me, I feel like it's safer for me to stay in the bubble than try and get home at the moment.

"...I feel like something's got to give for getting home. I'm just going to wait and see how that plays out. Worst comes to worst, we'll have to quarantine in Dubai for a couple of weeks before we can fly home. But I'm sure it will get sorted," Coulter-Nile further explained.

The Australian pacer also revealed that he completely trusts the bio-secure environment in place for IPL 2021. The players are being tested thrice a day and he is satisfied with the process.

"We have a rapid response test in the morning ahead of another test later in the day, and then one at night as well. And that's for everyone – players, staff, the people who do laundry, cleaners, everyone.

"In terms of testing, they are pretty onto it. I'm as confident (in the bubble) as you can be. All the protocols and measures are in place, I can't think of anything more we could be doing," concluded Coulter-Nile.

MI next play Rajasthan Royals On April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Coulter-Nile, who is yet to feature in the season, has bagged 41 wickets in 33 matches in the IPL.