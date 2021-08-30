IPL 2021: Washington Sundar to miss remainder of season due to injury, RCB name replacement

Royal Challengers Bangalore have received yet another blow ahead of the re-start of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in the UAE with allounder Washington Sundar getting ruled out. The youngster has not cleared the fitness test at the NCA with the finger injury he suffered in England not yet healed completely.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury," RCB said in a statement.

West Bengal bowler Akash Deep, who has bowled at the nets for RCB in the past, has been named as Sundar's replacement and will be a part of the when the 2nd phase of IPL 2021 begins from September 19th.

Washington, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the popular T20 event, had travelled to England with the Indian squad but returned to the country after injuring his finger while playing in a County game that served as a practice game for the visitors.

The 21-year-old, who is an off-spinner and a useful batsman, had turned up for the County side and was hit by India pacer Mohammed Siraj, forcing the all-rounder out of the tour.

