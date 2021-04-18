‘Wasn't expecting him to be that far’: Hardik Pandya on David Warner’s run-out

All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s direct hit to dismiss David Warner was one of the turning points of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash on Saturday night in Chennai. While chasing a 151-run target, the opening duo of Jonny Bairstow and Warner produced a phenomenal start to the Sunrisers.

But soon the momentum started shifting towards Mumbai Indians which looked almost shattered at the beginning of the SRH’s chase. Hardik's sensational direct hit came at the point when Warner had made up his mind to go after the bowlers.

During a conversation with Star Sports, Pandya admitted that he was surprised to see the Sunrisers skipper way too far from the crease.

“I don't spend much time on fielding, just make sure I'm ticking the boxes. To be honest, the run out of Warner I wasn't expecting he was that far. I threw it just to make sure the ball is getting old and then realised he was far outside,” Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match. (IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Highlights)

Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets each as Mumbai Indians registered an easy win over SRH on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled out for 137 despite a flying start given by Jonny Bairstow.

“The powerplay I thought they were fantastic; credit goes to our bowlers. The experience that everyone as a unit showed, that's what matters. Whenever you get the opportunity, you seize it and you win it. The kind of experience we have, lots of players go to the captain to give feedback and that helps,” he added.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

(With Agency Inputs)