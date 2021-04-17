IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: David Warner & co. eye 1st win of season against Mumbai Indians - Toss upcoming
IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score(IPL)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: David Warner & co. eye 1st win of season against Mumbai Indians - Toss upcoming

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 9 Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2021 match. Follow live score and updates of MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST

MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians gear up to face off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are still searching for their first win of the season. SRH are expected to make a few changes after a narrow loss to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. Mumbai, after a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, will be riding high on confidence.


Follow live score and updates of MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match:

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST

    Toss upcoming - MI vs SRH

    The toss between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place in 30 minutes. ARE YOU READY!?

  • APR 17, 2021 06:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates

    MI vs SRH Full Squads:


    Squads:

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg


    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Yudhvir Singh

  • APR 17, 2021 06:21 PM IST

    Interesting facts: MI vs SRH

    • Of the ten 50+ scores by Manish in the last four seasons, eight have resulted in SRH defeats.


    • Manish Pandey has batted 30+ balls 14 times in the last four seasons (since 2018) - SRH have ended up losing 11 of them.


    • Hardik Pandya has scored only 89 runs against SRH in 8 innings, at a strike rate of 80.91


    Source: Cricbuzz

  • APR 17, 2021 06:14 PM IST

    SRH Predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to make a few changes after two straight defeats. Have you picked these players in your DREAM XI team from SRH?


    SRH Predicted XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jagadeesha Suchith

  • APR 17, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    MI Predicted XI vs SRH

    Who all have you picked in your Dream XI teams from Mumbai Indians? Here are our Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI vs SRH.



    Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

  • APR 17, 2021 06:04 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Points Table

    So, we have quickly reached the stage where Match 9 is taking place. How does the Points Table look like so far? Well, RCB are in top, and Sunrisers Hyderabad with two defeats in two games are at the bottom of the table right now.

  • APR 17, 2021 05:59 PM IST

    MI vs SRH - Head to Head (IN DETAIL)

    Total number of matches played: 16

    Matches won by MI: 8

    Matches won by SRH: 8

    Matched played in India: 13 (MI 7, SRH 6)

    Matches played outside India: 3 (MI 1, SRH 2)

    MI average score against SRH: 145

    SRH average score against MI: 147

    Most runs for MI: 383 (Kieron Pollard)

    Most runs for SRH: 488 (David Warner)

    Most wickets for MI: 12 (Jasprit Bumrah)

    Most wickets for SRH: 16 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

    Most catches for MI: 11 (Kieron Pollard)

    Most catches for SRH: 4 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)


    Source: SportsRush

  • APR 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST

    Will Kane Williamson play for Sunrisers today?

    The big question for Sunrisers Hyderabad going into the match against Mumbai Indians will be whether they should include Kane Williamson into the XI. If yes, then who should give up his spot? Jonny Bairstow?

  • APR 17, 2021 05:47 PM IST

    Mi vs SRH: Stats attack

    • 162: Average first innings score at Chennai in IPL 2021 is 162 from 4 matches.

    • 3/4: Team batting first have won 3 out of the 4 matches at Chennai in IPL 2021.

    • 3/4: Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 3 out of 4 times against MI at neutral venues in IPL.

    • 50-50: Both SRH and MI have won 8 matches each against each other in IPL.

    • 6/10: Mumbai Indians have won 6 out of 10 matches at Chennai in IPL.

    • 0/5: SRH are yet to win a match at Chennai in IPL.

    • 250: Piyush Chawla is 1 match away from completing 250 matches across T20s.

    • 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 1 match away from completing 150 matches across T20s.

    • 5: Rohit Sharma is 5 matches away from completing 350 matches across T20s.

    • 400: Rohit Sharma is 12 sixes away from completing 400 sixes across T20s.

    • 200: Kieron Pollard is 2 fours and 2 sixes away from completing 200 fours and 200 sixes in IPL.

    • 100: Kieron Pollard is 9 catches away from completing 100 catches in IPL.

    • 100: Hardik Pandya is 10 fours away from completing 100 fours in IPL.

    • 100: Hardik Pandya is 7 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.

    • 50: Hardik Pandya is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL.

    • 50: Ishan Kishan is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.

    • 1000: Ishan Kishan is 79 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

    • 250: Quinton de Kock is 5 sixes away from completing 250 sixes across T20s.

    • 2000: Quinton de Kock is 39 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL.

    • 100: Quinton de Kock is 9 fours away from completing 100 fours for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

    • 50: Quinton de Kock is 3 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

    • 150: Quinton de Kock is 8 catches away from completing 150 catches across T20s.

    • 150: Dhawal Kulkarni is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.

    • 50: Saurabh Tiwary is 2 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.

    • 100: Krunal Pandya is 1 four away from completing 100 fours in IPL.

    • 50: Krunal Pandya is 10 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.

    • 50: Krunal Pandya is 2 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL.

    • 100: James Neesham is 8 sixes away from completing 100 sixes across T20s.

    • 50: James Neesham is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.

    • 50: Aditya Tare is 2 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.

    • 50: Aditya Tare is 10 fours away from completing 50 fours in IPL.

    • 10,000: David Warner is 119 runs away from completing 10,000 runs across T20s.

    • 150: David Warner is 5 catches away from completing 150 catches across T20s.

    • 200: David Warner is 4 sixes away from completing 200 sixes in IPL.

    • 50: T Natarajan is 6 wickets away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.

    • 50: T Natarajan is 6 matches away from completing 50 matches across T20s.

    • 200: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 5 wickets away from completing 200 wickets across T20s.

    • 150: Manish Pandey is 2 matches away from completing 150 matches in IPL.

    • 100: Manish Pandey is 2 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL.

    • 300: Manish Pandey is 8 fours away from completing 300 fours in IPL.

    • 2000: Wriddhiman Saha is 13 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in IPL.

    • 150: Jonny Bairstow is 7 matches away from completing 150 matches across T20s.

    • 150: Kedar Jadhav is 7 matches away from completing 150 matches across T20s.

    • 150: Mujeeb Ur Rahman is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.

    • 6,000: Manish Pandey is 150 runs away from completing 6,000 runs across T20s.

    • 500: Manish Pandey is 14 fours away from completing 500 fours across T20s.

    • 200: Wriddhiman Saha is 3 matches away from completing 200 matches across T20s.

  • APR 17, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Head-to-Head

    Total matches played: 16

    MI won: 8

    SRH won: 8

  • APR 17, 2021 04:50 PM IST

    IPL 2021, MI vs SRH Live Score and Updates

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 Match 9 between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. The big debate before the match has been whether Kane Williamson should get a game for SRH. The Sunrisers have lost both their games and having a lot of overseas players - their combinations of players have come into question. Meanwhile, for MI, all eyes are on Rahul Chahar who spun the defending champions back into the contest against KKR earlier this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl ipl 2021 mumbai indians sunrisers hyderabad
e-paper
Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara. (PTI)
Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara. (PTI)
cricket

Lara wants young Indian batsman to get 'couple of triple figures under his belt'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:23 PM IST
"Such a great little player! A few little things to iron out. I hope he did that in the break and comes back really storming hard for this IPL," Lara further added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates,.(PTI)
Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates,.(PTI)
cricket

How Rahul Chahar came to Mumbai Indians' rescue

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021: Chahar is among the T20 breed of bowlers who bowl flat, rely on change in length and angles—quite similar to Rashid Khan. Against KKR, the 21-year-old’s performance was coming off age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score(IPL)
IPL 2021 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score(IPL)
cricket

MI vs SRH Live Score: Warner & co. eye 1st win against Mumbai; Toss upcoming

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 9 Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will face off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2021 match. Follow live score and updates of MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match.
READ FULL STORY
Pakistan's bowling coach, Waqar Younis gives press conference at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, (AP)
Pakistan's bowling coach, Waqar Younis gives press conference at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, (AP)
cricket

'He is one for the future': Younis praises 'very promising young fast bowler'

PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Asked about the disappearance of young pacer Naseem Shah from Pakistan squad after being touted as a big find two years ago, Waqar said he was having some injury and fitness issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell (right) in action during the season opener(Twitter/IPL)
Glenn Maxwell (right) in action during the season opener(Twitter/IPL)
cricket

Brett Lee explains reasons behind Glenn Maxwell's rocking start in IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Maxwell has started the season in a supreme fashion, as he scored 39 runs in RCB's first game against Chennai Super Kings, and then followed it up with a fiery half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Ben Stokes(REUTERS)
File Photo of Ben Stokes(REUTERS)
ipl

IPL 2021: Stokes leaves for UK, RR wishes him speedy recovery

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:47 PM IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has left the Rajasthan Royals bubble to head back home to undergo surgery on his injured finger and the franchise has wished him a speedy recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stephen Fleming (left) and MS Dhoni.(IPL/BCCI)
Stephen Fleming (left) and MS Dhoni.(IPL/BCCI)
cricket

'You run out of things to say about him': CSK coach Fleming lauds captain Dhoni

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: MS Dhoni has been leading the side since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and played his 200th game for the franchise on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Jamieson of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
Kyle Jamieson of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
cricket

IPL 2021: Having likes of ABD, Virat reduces pressure on me, says Jamieson

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Jamieson was picked up by RCB in the players' auction for a whopping 15 crore and the tall pacer is expected to take wickets and then finish off games with his big-hitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. File(Twitter)
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. File(Twitter)
cricket

Most of the games this season will be closely fought, reckons Jayawardene

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing one and winning one. The side will next take on David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad later on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson after his fifty against Punjab Kings. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
Sanju Samson after his fifty against Punjab Kings. (Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)
cricket

The elephant in the room

By Sanju Samson
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 03:31 PM IST
"I know everyone wants to know if I spoke to Chris after I kept the strike for the final ball against Punjab. To begin with, we were talking while the situation was unfolding itself," writes Sanju Samson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam(AP)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam(AP)
cricket

T20 World Cup preparations are on right track: Babar Azam

PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 02:19 PM IST
T20 World Cup preparations are on right track: Babar Azam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moeen Ali(IPL/BCCI)
Moeen Ali(IPL/BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021: Been told to enjoy my role, trying to play like a batsman, says Moeen

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:14 PM IST
After playing a 46-run knock against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that he is enjoying batting in the top-three and as a result, he has started to think like a proper batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wriddhiman Saha (left) with David Warner.(IPL)
Wriddhiman Saha (left) with David Warner.(IPL)
cricket

MI vs SRH: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad solve Wriddhiman Saha's batting woes?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: Wriddhiman Saha has gotten off to a poor start this season but there is one solution that Sunrisers Hyderabad could try to solve his batting woes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021.(PTI)
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings during match 8 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, Friday, April 16, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

CSK pacer Chahar answers social media critic who had asked him 'not to play'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: After his match-winning 4 overs 4 for 13, Deepak Chahar, in a chat with CSK teammate Shardul Thakur, revealed how a fan had asked him not to play the match against PBKS on social media. The CSK pacer said 'this performance was for that guy who had messaged him'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000256A)(PTI)
Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore during Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI04_14_2021_000256A)(PTI)
cricket

How to watch MI vs SRH IPL 2021 match online and on TV

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:44 PM IST
  • MI vs SRH Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 9 Online: When, where and how to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match on Hotstar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved