IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs SRH: David Warner & co. eye 1st win of season against Mumbai Indians - Toss upcoming

MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians gear up to face off against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are still searching for their first win of the season. SRH are expected to make a few changes after a narrow loss to Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. Mumbai, after a win over Kolkata Knight Riders, will be riding high on confidence.





Follow live score and updates of MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match: