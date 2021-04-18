IPL 2021: We had 200 because of two genius innings- RCB's Virat Kohli lauds AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell knocks vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) clash to maintain a perfect start to the season. RCB scored 204/4 in 20 overs and defended the total comfortably to clinch their third win of IPL 2021. Skipper Virat Kohli said they crossed 200 because of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.

After finding themselves at 9/2 in the second over, with Kohli back in the pavilion, RCB needed a magical rescue act and Maxwell provided just that. Not only did he stitch an important 86-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal for the third wicket but also smashed an impressive 78 off 49 balls to put RCB in command.

The finishing touch was provided by AB, who blasted 76 off 34 balls to power RCB past the 200-run mark. Kohli lavished praise on his teammates for their valuable knocks, saying "they were the difference today".

"I said at the halfway mark we have 200 because of two genius innings back-to-back. Maxwell was outstanding and AB to follow. When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it's impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down. Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. There are areas we can work on. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited," revealed Kohli after the match.





In response, Shubman Gill started off well with a blistering cameo of 21 before being sent back by a brilliant diving catch from Dan Christian. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi scored 25 and 18, respectively but failed to convert their starts. Yuzvendra Chahal, who hadn't picked up a single wicket this season, bagged two in as many overs to further dent KKR's hopes. Morgan's 29, Shakib's 26, and Russell's 31 went in vain as KKR lost by 38 runs.