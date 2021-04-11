'We failed to execute first ball of most overs,' David Warner on SRH's mistakes after 10-run loss to KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner pointed out his team's mistake in the bowling department after losing by 10 runs to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. After electing to bowl, Warner saw KKR posting a solid total of 187/6 in 20 overs on a tricky batting surface, courtesy of 80-run knock from opener Nitish Rana.

SRH batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey scored fifties each, but SRH still fell short of the mark.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner said: "I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end."

"We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances," he added.

Warner further admitted that the dew made a difference in the two sides' batting performances.

"The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us," he said.

"We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," he signed off.

