IPL 2021: 'We want him to be our death-overs bowler,' Virat Kohli lauds Harshal Patel after match-winning performance

IPL 2021: Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli said that Harshal will continue to be RCB's death-overs bowler in the tournament.
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates.(IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli praised fast bowler Harshal Patel after a thrilling two-wicket win over the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 season-opener on Friday.

Harshal Patel received the man-of-the-match for his bowling performance as the seamer became the first bowler in history to register a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians.

Harshal dismissed Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Marco Jensen, and finished with figures of 5/27 in his four overs.

The right-armer also scored the winning run for RCB on the final ball of the contest.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said that Harshal will continue to be RCB's death-overs bowler in the tournament.

"We brought Harshal in a trade from Delhi. He is relishing the responsibility and is clear with his plans. He was the difference today. He is going to be our death bowler," Kohli said.

"As a captain you want players with clarity, and he has that. Jamieson started off well, Yuzi was good, Siraj was good too. In T20 cricket, clarity at the top of your mark is all you as for as a captain.

"Harshal was very clear with that and it was his day today," Kohli signed off.

RCB will next face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad next week on Wednesday

