IPL 2021 Winner: Chennai Super Kings

May 04, 2023 07:10 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings won an elusive fourth IPL title under MS Dhoni in 2021.

"Still I haven't left behind," a triumphant MS Dhoni had chuckled when the charismatic leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was asked about the legacy he is leaving behind after the Yellow Brigade were crowned champions for the fourth time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. One of the most successful teams in the history of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, Dhoni's CSK side completed a stunning comeback in the IPL 2021 by lifting the famous trophy. Dhoni and Co. had capped off their worst-ever season finish in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league.

At 39, MS Dhoni did the unthinkable. (BCCI)

CSK launched their title bid in a worst-possible manner as Dhoni's men suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 opener. Chennai Super Kings' 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) was their first of the 2021 season. Dhoni's men ended up finishing second on the IPL 2021 points with 18 points in 14 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 70-run knock guided CSK to an impressive 4-wicket win over DC in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK hammered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final to secure their fourth title.

