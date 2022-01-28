Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After RCB jersey photo, 'Baby AB' names favourite IPL franchise, cricketers in viral video; leaves speculations brewing

In the video shared during the U19 World Cup 2022, Brevis said that he has been a big fan of the IPL and wants to play the tournament for his favourite franchise
Dewald Brevis in RCB jersey(Instagram/Dewald Brevis)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A day after his picture donning the old Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey went viral all over social media, South Africa's ‘Baby AB’, Dewald Brevis, left speculations brewing after yet another video went viral on Twitter where he is heard talking about his love for IPL and names his favourite franchise and cricketers. 

In the video shared during the U19 World Cup 2022, Brevis said that he has been a big fan of the IPL and wants to play the tournament for his favourite franchise, RCB, as it has two of his favourite cricketers - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. 

“For me one of the biggest dream is to play for the Proteas. I'm such a big fan of IPL and I would love to play the IPL for RCB. I love RCB because Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers was there. I'm big fan of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers," he said. 

Brevis has been one of the most talked-bout players in the ongoing U19 World Cup on West Indies after fans found a striking resemblance between his batting technique and that of South African legend De Villiers, hence the name 'Baby AB'. And the 18-year-old has been living up to the expectations with his batting scores as well. In four matches so far, Brevis has scored four consecutive half-century scores with his figures reading - 65 against India, 104 against Uganda, 96 against Ireland and 97 against England.

Brevis is also a leg-spinner and has picked six wickets in the tournament as well.

RCB, meanwhile, have retained their former captain Kohli, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacer Mohammed Siraj for the impending 15th season while De Villiers won't be part of the squad following his retirement from the all franchise cricket.

