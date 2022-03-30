IPL 2022: Andre Russell registers one of the most unique firsts in cricket in KKR vs RCB match

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell registered one of the most unique firsts in cricket in an IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The big-hitting West Indies cricketer became the first to play 400 T20 matches without playing even 100 first-class and 100 List A games. Russell has only played 17 first-class matches and 93 List A games.

The second on the list in this category is Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, who has played 311 T20 matches followed by Asif Ali (231 T20s), Chris Lynn (230) and Carlos Brathwaite (223).

Russell also became only the sixth cricketer in the world to play 400 T20 matches. The list is led by Kieron Pollard, who has played 582 matches so far.

The right-hander, who has a reputation for decimating bowling attacks in the shortest format of the game, scored 25 off 18 balls with three sixes to his name on Wednesday.

Just when he was threatening to stage a comeback for KKR, RCB medium pacer Harshal Patel dismissed him to dash the Kolkata-based franchise's hopes.

KKR displayed a disappointing batting performance after being sent in by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

They were bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs. RCB's Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was simply brilliant with the ball, picking up 4 wickets with the ball and giving away only 20 runs in his four-over spell.

Young right-arm seamer Akash Deep repaid the faith shown on him by the RCB management despite an ordinary outing in the previous match. Deep picked up three wickets for 45 runs in his 3.5 overs.

Harshal Patel was also very impressive with the ball. He bowled two maidens and returned with superb figures of 2 for 11 in his full quota of 4 overs.