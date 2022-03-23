IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants announce veteran Australian pacer as replacement for injured Mark Wood

The injury to Mark Wood came as a huge blow to newbies Lucknow Super Giants ahead of their maiden IPL campaign, but the debutants have filled that void by announcing Australia pacer Andrew Tye as the England quick's replacement.

Wood, who was bought by the Super Giants at the IPL mega auction last month for ₹7.5 crore, was ruled out due to an elbow injury he picked up during the West Indies Tests, but Tye's signing comes at the right time for the franchise, who were seeking an experienced overseas pace-bowling option.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Wood suffered an elbow injury during England's first Test against West Indies earlier this month," it was announced by the IPL in an official statement.

Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets. The right-arm pacer, who has so far played 27 IPL matches and picked 40 wickets, will join LSG for the price of Rs. 1 crore. He is a former Purple Cap winner, having picked up 24 wickets for Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2018. Tye had picked up a hat-trick and taken five wickets on his IPL debut in 2017 for Gujarat Lions against the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Tye, 35, is expected to bring his rich BBL experience to LSG. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2021-22 BBL season, picking up 25 wickets for the Scorchers including 3/15 in the final as his tea lifted the Big Bash League title.