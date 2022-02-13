IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates: Focus on lagging Mumbai Indians as all 10 franchises battle it out to finalise squads

IPL Auction Latest Updates: The likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Avesh Khan struck gold on Saturday and were the highlights of Day 1. But today is a new day and it possesses a new challenge as all 10 sides will look at finalising the best possible combinations. A closer eye will be kept on the overseas players and the struggling Mumbai Indians. Moreover, Hugh Edmeades will return as the auctioneer after missing most of Day 1 due to a health scare. Kudos to Charu Sharma, who took over in a very short notice. Follow IPL Auction for complete sold and unsold players list and full team squads.