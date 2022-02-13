IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates: Focus on lagging Mumbai Indians as all 10 franchises battle it out to finalise squads
IPL Auction 2022 Day 2 Live Updates: On the second day of the Indian Premier League mega auction, the focus is on all franchises, especially Mumbai Indians and overseas players, as they look to finalise the line-ups.
IPL Auction Latest Updates: The likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Avesh Khan struck gold on Saturday and were the highlights of Day 1. But today is a new day and it possesses a new challenge as all 10 sides will look at finalising the best possible combinations. A closer eye will be kept on the overseas players and the struggling Mumbai Indians. Moreover, Hugh Edmeades will return as the auctioneer after missing most of Day 1 due to a health scare. Kudos to Charu Sharma, who took over in a very short notice.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:39 AM
IPL Auction 2022 Live: Lockie Ferguson springs up a surprise
Gujarat Titans pocketed New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson for INR 10 crore. The pacer played a huge role in some of KKR's wins in the last couple of years but the amount he went for was definitely along the unexpected lines.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:35 AM
IPL Auction Live: Shardul Thakur joins the 10cr club
Former CSK player will now play for the Delhi Capitals! The owner shelled out INR 10.75 crore and later revealed that he was always in their plans as he is a proven all-rounder who is very versatile! Later on, we will dwell more into DC's interesting auction so far
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:30 AM
IPL Auction today: Royal Challengers welcome back key players
Royal Challengers Bangalore spent INR 10.75 crore each on Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel and made it very clear that they were going to have them back at any cost. While, it did make complete sense to secure the services of the highest wicket-taker of last season, Harshal, the move to spend so much on Hasaranga raised a lot of eyebrows. That is because he was benched for quite a few games and didn't make a lasting impact.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:25 AM
IPL 2022 Auction: Shreyas Iyer to KKR
Ishan and Shreyas Iyer were expected to attract the biggest bids and the auction did live up to its billing. Part of the marquee set, Iyer was sold to Kolkata for a massive sum of INR 12.25 crore.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:20 AM
IPL Auction 2022 Day 2: Avesh Khan, the new record holder
Right-arm pacer Avesh Khan was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping INR 10 crore and with that purchase, he has now become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the league!
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:15 AM
IPL Mega Auction 2022: A unique feat by MI and CSK
Until this year, neither Chennai Super Kings nor Mumbai Indians had spent more than INR 10 crore on a player during the auctions. But their willingness to buy back their key players made them step over the line this time.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:10 AM
IPL Auction 2022: Deepak Chahar hits massive pay dirt
Another Indian player that secured a massive paycheck was Deepak Chahar. Chennai Super Kings bought him back for a whopping INR 14 crore
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:05 AM
IPL Auction: Ishan Kishan strikes gold
As anticipated before the start of auction, left-hander Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player this auction. Mumbai Indians broke the bank for him, buying him for a whopping INR 15.25 crore. He is now the second-costliest Indian buy after Yuvraj Singh
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:00 AM
IPL 2022 Auction Live
Hello and Welcome to Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Auction taking place in Bengaluru. After an enthralling first day, the focus is on overseas players and final squads today. Yesterday was nail-biting and it's only going to get better today. So, sit back and relax! You don't want to miss this one. This is Shivansh Gupta and just like yesterday, I will be taking you through the action today