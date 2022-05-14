Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

IPL 2022: Corbin Bosch joins Rajasthan Royals as Nathan Coulter-Nile's replacement

Coulter-Nile suffered a calf injury in March and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
Nathan Coulter-Nile(IPLt20.com)
Published on May 14, 2022 10:17 PM IST
PTI | , Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African allrounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

His replacement, Bosch, is a 27-year old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler.

He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of 20 Lakh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

