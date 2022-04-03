IPL 2022, CSK Predicted XI vs PBKS: Ravindra Jadeja to boost bowling line-up by bringing in India's U-19 World Cup star

The defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) did not incur that start they had desired as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the first time in their IPL history, lost both their first two games in this season. But the four-time winners, under their new captain Ravindra Jadeja, will aim for a turnaround on multiple departments, when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings side at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

It has been Chennai's bowling department that has hurt them the most, who are already feeling the absence of injured Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne and Chris Jordan. Uncapped pacers Tushar Desphande and rookie Mukesh Choudhary struggled in the previous game, against LSG and will have their task cut out against a strong Punjab batting line-up, especially at the Brabourne Stadium, where bowling hasn't been easy.

Here is CSK's probable XI against PBKS…

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The 2021 season Orange Cap winner did not have a perfect start to the season as he managed scores of 0 and 1 in the first two matches. But with CSK set to back the 25-year-old, expect a rousing comeback from the Indian star.

Robin Uthappa: He has been the star batter at the top of the order for Chennai this season. He scored a 21-ball 28 in the first game and a fiery half-century against LSG in the second game. The knocks definitely indicate that the even at 36, he has more to offer.

Moeen Ali: After missing out the opener, Moeen returned to do what CSK always demanded of him - some quick runs against the spinners - and against LSG he scored 22-ball 35 laced with six boundaries to give the team a perfect boost.

Shivam Dube: 25 runs was what he conceded in one over, which played a deciding role in LSG's successful chase of 211. However, the youngster also pulled off 30-ball 49 batting at No.4. His batting abilities are what CSK will continue to back.

Ambati Rayudu: He was run-out after a horrible mix-up with Jadeja in the first game, but Rayudu scored a crucial 20-ball 27 against LSG. All CSK fans would be hoping for is his return in that 2018 mode this season.

Ravindra Jadeja: His captaincy has been questioned after CSK's two consecutive losses, but Jadeja has played his part as an all-rounder in the team.

MS Dhoni: For two straight matches, Dhoni has given a glimpse of his vintage self - a 38-ball 50 in the first game and a 6-ball 16 in the second where he opened the knock with a six for the first time in his IPL career.

Dwaine Pretorius: He had a decent first game for Chennai, picking two wickets for 31 runs in four overs. With uncertainty prevailing over Jordan's return, CSK will continue with the South African bowling all-rounder.

Dwayne Bravo: A no-brainer. The CSK all-rounder surpassed Lasith Malinga in the last game for the most number of wickets in the history of the league, and has arguably been the most consistent player with the ball for the franchise in this season so far.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: One of the possible changes that CSK could make is bringing in India's U-19 World Cup star for Tushar Deshpande, who conceded 63 runs in two games for Chennai.

Mitchell Santner: Another possible change for Chennai could be bringing in left-arm spinner Santner. Spinners have conceded at just over seven runs an over at the CCI in four innings this season as against 10.41 for pacers.

CSK's Predicted XI: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Moeen Ali, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Ambati Rayudu, 6 Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), 7 MS Dhoni (WK) , 8 Dwaine Pretorius, 9 Dwayne Bravo, 10 Mitchell Santner, 11 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

