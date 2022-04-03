IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Chennai look to bounce back from Lucknow drubbing; Jadeja-led side seeks first win
- IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai will be keen to get off the mark, having lost both their opening matches. Follow Live Score and Updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Post the leadership change, Chennai Super Kings started their journey on a disappointing note and the Ravindra Jadeja-led will seek first win of the season against Punjab Kings. After going down to KKR in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants LSG. A vintage MS Dhoni has shown glimpses of his old self and Chennai will heavily rely on him towards the end. The four-time champions' bowling attack is also feeling the absence of Deepak Chahar. IPL's leading wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo has been excellent with his variations but he will need support from other bowlers as well. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa form a lethal top-order while Odean Smith-Shahrukh Khan pair steps in the finisher's role with the ability to clear the rope with absolute ease. They also have Kagiso Rabada spearheading their bowling attack.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:35 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Punjab Kings eye improved batting show
Punjab have Kagiso Rabada spearheading their bowling mix. He also chipped in with a vital 25 against Kolkata but Punjab would not want Rabada in that situation again. Punjab lost wickets throughout their innings and couldn't stitch a partnership. They were bowled out in the 19th over.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live: Jonny Bairstow likely to make debut
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:28 PM IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Brabourne pitch
One can easily expect a 200-plus score on a batting-friendly Brabourne pitch. But the team batting first will have a tough task on hand when dew enters the picture.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:26 PM IST
IPL Match Today: Punjab Kings equipped with big-hitting options
Punjab have an array of big-hitters in every position but the team will expect Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan to step into the finisher's role consistently throughout the season. Both players can tonk some maximums with absolute ease.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:24 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Jonny Bairstow set for return
Punjab Kings currently face a happy selection headache. Jonny Bairstow is set to return to the starting eleven. Does he replace Smith or Rajapaksa?
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:22 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to find lost mojo
Ruturaj Gaikwad, last edition’s leading run-scorer, needs to get runs under his belt. He has so far registered scores of 0 and 1.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:18 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Head-to-Head record
Talking about the head-to-head record, Chennai Super Kings clearly have an upper hand. They have won 15 out of 25 games with Punjab Kings notching up just nine victories. One game between the two teams was a tie.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:16 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: MS Dhoni looks his old self
MS Dhoni provided the finishing touch with 16 not out against Lucknow. He had also scored a brilliant 50, his first since his unbeaten 84 off 48 balls versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21, 2019.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:12 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL Match Today: Spotlight on Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali
While the dew factor and Lewis-Badoni show took the match away from them, Chennai's batting show was a big positive. Robin Uthappa scored 50 off 27 balls with Moeen Ali, who put up 35 on his return. Shivam Dube also hit 49 off just 30 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:09 PM IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Shivam Dube's match-turning over
Shivam Dube's penultimate over was the match-turning over against Lucknow. The all-rounder was handed the ball after skipper Jadeja's two overs went for 21 runs while Moeen Ali gave away 14 runs in six balls.
The Lewis-Badoni pair smashed Dube for 25 runs to bring the equation down to nine from the last over. It's the same venue folks. Expect some fireworks today as well!
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:06 PM IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Fleming's ‘Niagra Falls' comment on dew factor
As chucklesome as it seems to see Fleming compare the dew during his team's IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants to the Niagara Falls, the factor has led to the 'Win the toss, bowl first' approach so far.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:02 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live: Stephen Fleming on absence of key players
"Adam Milne has had some treatment, he's hopefully not too far away. Chris Jordan, also, hopefully not too far away, and of course Deepak Chahar.
"So we are a bit of resource down with our fast bowling, but at some stage, all teams will find they are a little bit skinny in some areas," head coach Fleming had said over the absence of their three premier fast bowlers.
-
Apr 03, 2022 05:00 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Adam Milne's return
Chennai are missing Deepak Chahar in their bowling mix but the four-time champions will breathe a sigh of relief with the return of Adam Milne.
If he's fit, the New Zealander could replace Tushar Deshpande or Mukesh Choudhary in the starting eleven.
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:57 PM IST
Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings squad
Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:55 PM IST
IPL Match Today: Chennai Super Kings squad
Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:54 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL Match Today: 'Will have to practice with the wet ball'
“Dew will be a vital part of this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. There was a lot of dew, the ball was not sticking to the hands, will have to practice with the wet ball,” skipper Jadeja had said after Chennai's defeat against Lucknow.
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:51 PM IST
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Dew to play a key role again
'Win the toss and bowl first' has been the strategy so far in the tournament, and dew will again play a key role at the Brabourne Stadium today. Jadeja will expect an improved bowling show from his team despite the dew factor.
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:47 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Chennai's illustrious journey so far
After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, Chennai lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. The tag of defending champions puts a bit of pressure on any franchise but Chennai's illustrious IPL journey rubs off that burden.
They hold the record for most appearances in the playoffs (eleven times) and the final (nine times) since the tournament's inception in 2008.
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:42 PM IST
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Updates: Chennai eye first win of season
Chennai fans certainly wouldn't have imagined consecutive defeats! For the first time in their history, their team has lost their opening two games of an IPL campaign.
-
Apr 03, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Hello and Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of IPL 2022 between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings! The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has looked anything but the defending champions, and the unit will look to put up an improved show against Punjab Kings today. Stay tuned for Live Score and Updates from the game!
Sourav Ganguly has his say on coaching differences between Dravid, Shastri
- Ganguly admitted that Dravid's "intense, meticulous and professional" attitude are perfect ingredient for him to be a successful coach of the Indian team.
Hardik Pandya has put talks around his fitness to rest, says Graeme Swann
- Hardik Pandya has bowled his full quota of four overs in both matches, getting the first wicket for his team in their 14-run win over Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai seek 1st win
- IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai will be keen to get off the mark, having lost both their opening matches. Follow Live Score and Updates of the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Today at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma shows talent that promises much more
- Despite Mumbai Indians losing to Rajasthan Royals, they will be delighted with the 19-year-old left-hander's 61 off 33 balls
IPL 2022: India great feels MS Dhoni is still taking CSK's on-field decisions
- The India great feels that the star all-rounder is still learning how to lead the team and that their former captain Dhoni is still making the on-field decisions.
IPL 2022: Dhoni set to become 2nd Indian after Rohit to register huge T20 feat
- The former Chennai Super Kings captain is set to become the only second Indian after Rohit Sharma to reach the T20 feat on Sunday.
'Chahal has been putting pressure on the opening spot': Buttler jokes after ton
- Jos Buttler blazed 100 runs off 68 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to a 23-run win over the Mumbai Indians and he later joked that it was the pressure that Yuzvendra Chahal was putting on the opening spot that motivated him to score the century.
IPL 2022: DC's Ricky Ponting provides massive update on return of Warner, Nortje
- Anrich Nortje and David Warner are yet to make an appearance in IPL 2022 so far and DC head coach Ricky Ponting provided a big update on their availability.
Women's WC Final: Australia beat England to win record-extending 7th title
- Australia defeated England by 71 runs in the final of the Women's World Cup, winning a seventh title.
Shubman Gill shows why he is so special
- Often deemed not fast enough, Gill displays his T20 craft by romping to a 46-ball 87.
Jaffer backs 22-year-old to become all-format regular
- Wasim Jaffer said that the 2022 season of the IPL could be one in which the player could bring himself into contention for selection in the Indian white ball teams.
'Nice to have captain who trusts your skills': GT star on Pandya's captaincy
- Gujarat Titans' star is enjoying his time under Hardik Pandya's leadership, saying that it was nice to play under a captain who “trusts your skills.”
'My only aim is to get house for my parents', says 19-year-old MI star
- The Mumbai Indians youngster opened up on his childhood, and spoke in detail about the moment when MI picked him in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
Harbhajan recalls when he and Symonds 'apologised' to each other
- Harbhajan Singh said that both he and Andrew Symonds felt that the differences between them, which went on to be defined by the infamous 'Monkeygate' could have been solved in a more amicable manner.
Watch: As Healy reaches century, husband Starc cheers with heartwarming reaction
- Mitchell Starc had a heartwarming reaction from stands as he cheered his wife Alyssa Healy on reaching a magnificent century in the final of the Women's World Cup.