IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: New captains Jadeja, Shreyas in focus as Chennai face Kolkata in season opener

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in the blockbuster season opener as the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to India for its 15th edition. The game will kick-start the two-month jamboree, which will have 10 teams for the first time since 2011. Chennai, one of the most consistent sides since the tournament's inception in 2008, defeated Kolkata to lift their fourth IPL title last year. A new-look Kolkata unit, led by Shreyas Iyer, will have a chance to take revenge at the Wankhede Stadium. Incidentally, both sides enter the competition under new captains. Talismanic MS Dhoni on Thursday handed over the reins of Chennai to Ravindra Jadeja in a surprise announcement. Both teams have faced each other a total of 25 times with Chennai coming out on top with 17 wins. Kolkata have won on eight occasions.
New Zealand batter Devon Conway is likely to make his IPL debut. He will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was among the top performers for Chennai last year. The Maharashtra youngster was the youngest player in IPL history to win Orange Cap.
Moeen Ali is set to miss the opener due to visa issues. He scored 357 runs from 15 innings for CSK in the IPL last year, and also plucked six wickets from 15 games with his off-spin.
Deepak Chahar is also unavailable for the first half due to a right quadriceps injury he sustained during India's recent T20I assignment against West Indies.
Since 2019, CSK and KKR have met seven times in the IPL. KKR have emerged victorious only once out of seven games. They also have a poor record at the Wankhede. In 11 games so far at the venue, KKR have managed to notch up just one win.
Furthermore, they have been on a losing streak of eights matches at the iconic ground.
Both sides have faced each other 25 times to date. CSK have a big advantage over KKR, having won 17 matches.
“Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him," said Jadeja on the new role.
Dhoni's announcement took many fans by surprise and it will be an odd sight to see Jadeja walking out for the toss. But the all-rounder is confident to “fill in the big boots.”
Chennai have had an illustrious spell since the league's inception in 2008. Their IPL record has four titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021) and five runners-up finishes (2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019), making them one of the most consistent sides of the T20 league.
One of the most consistent sides since the tournament's inception in 2008, defeated Kolkata to lift their fourth IPL title last year. Ravindra Jadeja will have a key role to play this year after his elevation to the leadership role. MS Dhoni on Thursday passed over the CSK baton to the all-rounder in a surprise announcement.
