IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Chennai look to bounce back from Lucknow drubbing; Jadeja-led side seeks first win

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs PBKS: Post the leadership change, Chennai Super Kings started their journey on a disappointing note and the Ravindra Jadeja-led will seek first win of the season against Punjab Kings. After going down to KKR in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants LSG. A vintage MS Dhoni has shown glimpses of his old self and Chennai will heavily rely on him towards the end. The four-time champions' bowling attack is also feeling the absence of Deepak Chahar. IPL's leading wicket-taker Dwayne Bravo has been excellent with his variations but he will need support from other bowlers as well. For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa form a lethal top-order while Odean Smith-Shahrukh Khan pair steps in the finisher's role with the ability to clear the rope with absolute ease. They also have Kagiso Rabada spearheading their bowling attack.