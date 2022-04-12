IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB Live Score: Dhoni faces Kohli as confident RCB take on beleaguered CSK
- Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Match 22 Live Score: Bangalore seem to have most of their bases covered while Chennai have been exposed multiple times thus far this season. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs RCB here.
CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Match 22 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have looked anything but the assured unit that we have all become accustomed to seeing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Instead, this season they have looked more like the team that turned up in the UAE for the 2020 season and failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time ever. That could be the case for CSK this season as well if they don't beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today, who currently look like the better team in almost every department. CSK are yet to win a match after playing four games and RCB, led by former CSK opening stalwart Faf du Plessis, have won three and lost just one.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 04:50 PM
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli's record against CSK
Kohli is 53 runs away from completing 1000 runs against CSK. It would make him the second player after Rohit Sharma to score over 1000 runs against a single Indian Premier League (IPL) team.
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 04:45 PM
CSK vs RCB IPL Match Today: Kohli's half century-less run
It has been nine innings since Virat Kohli scored an IPL half century. It has to be noted, however, that a 43rd half century was snatched away from in a rather cruel fashion in RCB's last match.
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 04:41 PM
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Unwanted records for CSK
This is CSK's worst start to a season and if it goes on for two more games, it will equal the record for the worst start to a season made by any team. RCB and Delhi Capitals, from back when they were called Delhi Daredevils, are the teams that hold that record with 6 consecutive losses at the start of an IPL season.
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 04:37 PM
IPL Live Score: Contrasting forms
RCB had a hiccup in their first match of the season, in which they failed to defend a target of 204. Since then, however, they have beaten Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and the Mumbai Indians and have looked like a proper unit. Add to that the impending return of Glenn Maxwell and they now look like one of the teams to beat. On the other hand, nothing has gone right for CSK. Over the course of the four matches, frailties have been exposed in their batting and bowling and this has often spilled into lapses while fielding.
Tue, 12 Apr 2022 04:31 PM
CSK vs RCB: Hello and welcome!
It's is squeaky bum time already for CSK and their fans as the four-time champions could well be on their way out of contention for the playoffs if they lose today's match against RCB. Just as Muttiah Muralitharan was asked incredulously by the commentators as to why SRH let go of Rashid Khan, one could as the same of CSK with regards to Faf du Plessis as it turns out, with the team's problems starting with their opening pair being unable to fire. Du Plessis, meanwhile has hit the ground running as a batter and captain of RCB, scoring 138 runs in four games and leading his team to three wins.