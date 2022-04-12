IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live

IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Live Streaming: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will hope to earn their first win of the campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore after getting off to a nightmarish start. The defending champions have endured four losses in a row and it won't be wrong to say that the confidence could be a bit shaken.

The CSK batters will be up against a potent RCB bowling attack, featuring the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has not been among runs, will need to step up and deliver, while all-rounders Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube will have to take more responsibility.

RCB, on the other hand, will head into the contest on the back of a superb win over Mumbai Indians and will look to carry forward the momentum.

Here is all you need to know about RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (April 12). The toss for RCB vs CSK will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

