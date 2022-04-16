DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Delhi, Bangalore strive for consistency as both sides look to enter top-4

IPL 2022 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rishabh Pant's DC will be aiming to capitalize on the win in their last game when they meet Faf du Plessis-led RCB in IPL 2022 on Saturday. The Capitals secured a dominant win over the Kolkata Knight Riders to secure their second victory of the season; however, RCB succumbed to a 23-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last match. The Royal Challengers had missed Harshal Patel against the CSK, who had to leave the bio-bubble due to a bereavement. Both sides have a chance to enter the top-4 with a win tonight, as they meet at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.