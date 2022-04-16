DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Delhi, Bangalore strive for consistency as both sides look to enter top-4
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rishabh Pant's DC will meet the Faf du Plessis-led RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Check DC vs RCB Live Updates here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rishabh Pant's DC will be aiming to capitalize on the win in their last game when they meet Faf du Plessis-led RCB in IPL 2022 on Saturday. The Capitals secured a dominant win over the Kolkata Knight Riders to secure their second victory of the season; however, RCB succumbed to a 23-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last match. The Royal Challengers had missed Harshal Patel against the CSK, who had to leave the bio-bubble due to a bereavement. Both sides have a chance to enter the top-4 with a win tonight, as they meet at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:57 PM
DC vs RCB Live IPL Match Today: Contrasting performances with ball
The Delhi Capitals bowlers have conceded the fewest sixes in IPL 2022 so far (24).
The Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have conceded the most sixes (54).
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:54 PM
IPL 2022 Live, DC vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:52 PM
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:50 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates DC vs RCB: David Warner returns to run-scoring
In the game against the Knight Riders, Shaw and Warner forged a 93-run stand in merely 8.4 overs, and Warner eventually ended with a brilliant knock of 61 in 45 deliveries.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:48 PM
DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score: Shaw immense for Delhi Capitals
The youngster has undoubtedly been the most impressive batter for Delhi Capitals so far.
Shaw has scored 160 runs in four matches with an incredible strike rate of 170.21, making David Warner's job easy at the other end. With an average of 40, Shaw has hit 21 fours and six sixes in the edition so far.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:44 PM
DC vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2022: First case of Covid-19 in DC camp
The first case of Covid-19 in IPL 2022 was reported in the Delhi Capitals camp on Friday, when their physio Patrick Farhart tested positive.
"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," said in an official IPL release.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:42 PM
IPL 2022 Live, DC vs RCB: Faf du Plessis' form a concern for RCB
The new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't enjoy the start he expected with his new franchise. In four matches, du Plessis has only scored 88 runs with a strike rate of 128.07. In the previous game against his former franchise CSK, Faf was dismissed on merely 8.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:40 PM
DC vs RCB Live Score: Eyes on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been fairly inconsistent in IPL 2022 so far, having registered scores of 41*, 12, 5, 48, and 1 in five matches so far, at a disappointing average of 26.75.
Kohli will be aiming to convert his start when he takes on the Capitals bowling lineup tonight.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:36 PM
DC vs RCB Live Match Today, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers inconsistent
The RCB haven't been at their absolute best in this season so far; however, they still have a great chance to enter the top-2 with a win over the Capitals tonight. Faf du Plessis' men have won three of their four games; however, the absence of Harshal Patel was clearly visible in their bowling attack in the last game against CSK, where the side conceded a mammoth total of 216/4.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:32 PM
DC vs RCB Live, IPL 2022: Capitals look to bank on momentum
It has been an inconsistent start for the DC so far, with the side winning two and losing two in four games so far. The Capitals began with a dominant win over Mumbai Indians, but succumbed to successive losses to debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
In their previous game, however, Rishabh Pant's side regained form with an excellent 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
DC vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB). Both sides will be aiming to enter the top-4 with a win at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.
While the Delhi Capitals have won four games so far (winning and losing two each), the RCB will be eyeing the second spot in the table with a fourth win of the season.