IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals appoint Ajit Agarkar as assistant coach

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday was appointed by Delhi Capitals as the team's new assistant coach.

“I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season,” Agarkar expressed, on the development.

“I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It's obviously very exciting. We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can't wait to get started and creating some special memories," he added.

Agarkar has 288 ODI and 58 Test scalps under his name and has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach) and James Hopes (Bowling Coach).

Meanwhile, Pant-led Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their maiden title this season after making the play-offs in the last three seasons.

