'Suddenly he came to physio room and welcomed everyone': DC's new recruit shares anecdote from 1st meeting with Pant

Rishabh Pant will be seen leading Delhi Capitals for the second time after steering the franchise to the playoffs last year. The flamboyant batter, who sticks to his fearless batting approach, will be hoping to excel in the leadership role, especially when he's been in top form for the Indian Test team in recent months. (Also Read | 'I spoke to Dhoni after he single-handedly beat DC': Australia star says MSD gave him tips on how to become a finisher)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was recently elevated to the role of vice-captaincy in T20Is for the three-match series against West Indies and the wicketkeeper-batter has also earned praise from Chetan Sakariya, who fetched a 4.2 crore paycheque in the mega auctions last month. Sakariya opened up on interacting with Pant for the first time and shared how the captain made him feel comfortable.

"Rishabh bhai and my interaction happened for the first time when we were returning from practice and all fast bowlers were taking an ice bath. And suddenly he came to the physio room and welcomed everyone to the team. He gave me the nickname "Sakariya Ji". So if such a big player speaks like this about you then you really feel good and he made me feel comfortable," he told Sportskeeda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sakariya joins the Delhi pace attack comprising the likes of Anrich Nortje, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi. Sakariya, who had a breakthrough season in 2021 IPL where he picked up 14 wickets in as many games, faces stiff competition from Kamlesh Nagarkoti as well.

But he's ready to put in the hard yards, and Nortje's persistent hip issue increases Sakariya's chances of getting into starting eleven.

"When I was picked by DC in the auction then the team was already picked. There was Nortje, Shardul Bhai, Nagarkoti, Khaleel Bhai, etc. So the first thing that came to my mind is that it will be a good competition and there are good contenders and that I will have to work hard," he further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 15th IPL edition will kick start from March 26 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off in the tournament opener. Delhi will be going against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening game on March 27.