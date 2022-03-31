Dwayne Bravo goes past Lasith Malinga to achieve one of the biggest IPL records

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo etched his name on the history books by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. Bravo went past Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga during the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Bravo, who was tied with Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed LSG batter Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the innings to break the former Mumbai Indians’ bowler’s record. Bravo should have had his record wicket a lot earlier had Moeen Ali not dropped a simple catch off Quinton de Kock.

Bravo now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches. Malinga, on the other hand, had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches for the Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, Bravo’s first tryst with the IPL was when he replaced an injured Malinga in the inaugural edition in 2008.

Bravo and Malinga are followed by Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh in IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers’ list.

Bravo is also the current all-time highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He had taken three wickets in CSK’s opening match of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

70% of Bravo’s wickets have come in the last five overs of the innings. The right-arm medium pacer, who is renowned for bowling various slower deliveries to keep the batters guessing, also holds the record wickets in the 20th over in IPL. He has picked 38 wickets so far in 58 innings.

“It’s not something that I keep a track of. But because it’s such a big milestone, I have always seen it up on social media. Before the IPL started, I knew I needed four wickets to pass him; now I know it’s just one. I’m more concerned about winning games and titles for my team,” Bravo had told Hindustan Times in an interview ahead of the LSG match.

“Having said that, personal accolades are good because they give you a different satisfaction. IPL is the biggest tournament in the world. It’s been 15 years and I’ve been here from the start. To be one wicket away from being the all-time record holder in the toughest T20 tournament in the world, 15 years ago I would have never thought so. Coincidentally, back in the first season, Malinga was the player I replaced at Mumbai Indians (Malinga got injured ahead of the tournament). And now, we both stand on top of the table. Malinga is someone who I believe—and this is me saying humbly—is easily the greatest T20 bowler to have ever played the game,” he added.

