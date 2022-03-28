IPL 2022: 'Even during practice, we tell him 'you can do well'' - Axar says out-of-favour India player was 'struggling'

A blistering batting show from Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav on Sunday steered Delhi Capitals past the finish line against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Chasing 178 at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi were reduced to 32 for three in the powerplay. Prithvi Shaw, who scored 38 off 24 and held the innings together, was removed by Basil Thampi. The pacer then also removed Rovman Powell on nought and Shardul (22), leaving the opposition tottering on 104 for six in 13. 2 overs. (Also Read | 'Please bowl underarm to me. I'm not getting runs' - Kaif recalls bizarre request from Delhi Capitals batter)

But Lalit and Axar turned up as unlikely heroes to add a whirlwind 74-run partnership. Axar hit two fours and three sixes, while Lalit smacked four fours and two sixes as Delhi won with almost two overs to spare. Axar, who shone with the bat, didn't forget to underline the bowling effort by Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three to be adjudged the Player-of-the-Match. The chinaman bowler removed the key batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard in the middle overs.

"It's all about the mindset. He was struggling in the IPL as his place was not secured for KKR. He was not sure whether he will play all their matches," Axar said about Kuldeep's performance.

"But he feels that surety of playing matches after coming over here. If you know your place is secured, and not that you have to perform in two matches otherwise you will be sacked from the team, then you can give your best."

Kuldeep, who was bought by Delhi for ₹2 crore in the recent mega auction, warmed the bench for his previous franchise since the rise of Varun Chakravarthy. He didn't play a single game last season with chances of his return to the India setup dwindling rapidly.

Axar also spoke about Kuldeep getting support from head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Rishabh Pant. "The way (head coach) Ricky, other coaches and the captain (Pant) extended the support to him, he could give his best."

"Even during the practice, we tell him you can do well. It's about that surety. He has got that mental shift that he will play all matches so he is able to give his best."

On his batting onslaught, Axar said it was all about taking the game deep. "We never lost hope, we knew we could bat deep. Ricky always said never give up hope, never thought we were out of the game. We just followed our instincts. On this wicket, you can always accelerate, so we thought of taking the game deep," said Axar.