IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans lift title in maiden season; secure dominant 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

The Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to lift the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season in the tournament. It was a dominant performance from the Titans, as they restricted the Royals to 130/9 in 20 overs before chasing down the target with 11 balls to spare. GT captain Hardik Pandya was the star of the night, as he registered impressive figures of 3/17 before scoring an important 34 off 30 deliveries in the run-chase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a modest target for victory in their debut season, Gujarat made a nervy start, having lost two quick wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade, but Hardik, alongside Shubman Gill (45*), forged a 63-run third-wicket partnership between Shubman Gill as the Titans achieved their target with relative ease in their home stadium in Ahmedabad.

Opting to bat first, 2008 champions Rajasthan never got going and posted a below-par 130-9 with Jos Buttler, this IPL's leading scorer, top-scoring for them with a rather subdued 39.

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (3-17) led by example with the ball, dismissing counterpart Sanju Samson, opener Buttler and Rajasthan's middle-order lynchpin Shimron Hetmyer.

South African David Miller made a quickfire 32 not out for Gujarat in the low-scoring final in front of more than 100,000 fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON