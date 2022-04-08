'I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Old fella is still doing it': Glenn Maxwell reserves massive praise for RCB star

His last appearance for India was in the 2019 World Cup semifinals but Dinesh Karthik, 36, is showing no signs of ageing, and he's even made a strong case for a spot in this year's T20 World Cup. The veteran has been in tremendous touch in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) colours this year, making it clear that he's not done yet. (Also Read | Babar Azam achieves huge batting milestone, surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar in incredible list)

Karthik, who is being seen as a vital element of Bangalore's leadership group, has played the role of a finisher perfectly so far. Against Rajasthan Royals, he slammed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls to take the game away from the opposition. His batting display against Kolkata Knight Riders was no different. The experienced cricketer held his nerves to hit a six and a four to guide RCB to a three-wicket win.

Karthik is yet to be dismissed in the tournament, and his blistering return to the game after his commentary stint has got everyone talking. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has also heaped praise on the Indian, who shared the dressing room with him at Mumbai Indians. Karthik's best T20 knock is arguably his 8-ball-29 in the Nidahas Trophy final but it won't be a surprise if he out eclipses his own performance in the near future.

"I've been watching, and I think Anuj Rawat our own (youngster), he's very exciting. Who I have been really excited by actually, was one of the old fellas, Dinesh Karthik," Maxwell told RCB 'Bold Diaries'.

"He's (Karthik) been awesome. Just come in great form. Old fella is still doing it. I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Nine years later, we find ourselves back in the same change room. So, to see him go really well, and start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us," he added.

Maxwell, who missed the first few IPL games due to his marriage, is expected to play the first game of the season against Mumbai Indians on April 9. The power-hitter said that he has had quality training and is eager to play the match.

"I haven't done much over the last few weeks. I was looking forward to getting over here. I know I had a week from when I landed to the first game that I was playing, so, I wanted to do that as preparation time and know that I can get myself up to match ready for that first game," said Maxwell.

Maxwell was one of the three retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. Karthik, on the other hand, was picked by the 2016 IPL finalists for a sum of ₹5.50 crore at the two-day event.