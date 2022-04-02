IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score: Toss up next as Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans eye winning momentum

IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live score: Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans got off to a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but both of them would know that things could have gone southways easily. Lower middle-order of both DC and GT saved their teams in their opening encounters against MI and LSG. Now the Capitals and Titans will face each other in the 10th match of IPL 2022 in Pune today. DC have been bolstered by the availability of Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, would be hoping for an improved show by the top-order.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2022