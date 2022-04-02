IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live Cricket Score: Toss up next as Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans eye winning momentum
- IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs DC: Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 match number 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Follow Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals live score.
IPL 2022, GT vs DC Live score: Both Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans got off to a winning start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but both of them would know that things could have gone southways easily. Lower middle-order of both DC and GT saved their teams in their opening encounters against MI and LSG. Now the Capitals and Titans will face each other in the 10th match of IPL 2022 in Pune today. DC have been bolstered by the availability of Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, would be hoping for an improved show by the top-order.
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Score IPL 2022
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:49 PM
Is there a scope for Rahmanullah Gurbaz?
The Afghanistan opener was drafted in as replacement for Jason Roy. If Gujarat Titans give the keeping gloves to Wriddhiman Saha, then there is a case for Rahmanullah Gurbaz to play as an opener in place of Matthew Wade. Gurbaz is an exciting young talent who knows how to hit the big shots.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:34 PM
GT vs DC live score, IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav DC's trump card
What a start it was for Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner made picked up three wickets for only 14 runs in his Delhi Capitals debut and sent out a message to all those doubting his credentials as a T20 bowler. As DC's lead spinner, Kuldeep is likely to have a big impact in this tournament.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:28 PM
GT Predicted XI vs DC
Gujarat Titans might make a crucial change in their batting department.
GT Predicted XI: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar/Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:19 PM
DC Predicted XI for IPL 2022 match vs GT
The Delhi Capitals are likely to make a couple of changes to strengthen their pace battery. This is for all those who are gearing for the fantasy teams for the DC vs GT match.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:12 PM
DC vs GT Live: Mohammed Shami the key for Gujarat Titans
IPL 2022 has so far been a tournament for India's veterans and Mohammed Shami is among them who has started the tournament on a high. The way he got rid of LSG captain KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey in the powerplay would would have made any bowler proud in Test match cricket. Shami's couple of overs (or maybe three) would be very crucial.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 06:04 PM
Will Khaleel Ahmed hold onto his spot?
Khaleel Ahmed picked up two crucial wickets after Shardul Thakur and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were taken to the cleaners in the match against MI. But due to availability of Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi for this match, there is a possibility that he might not get into the XI.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:57 PM
GT vs DC Live Score: Hardik Pandya's bowling big positive for GT
Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya completed his full quota of 4 overs in the match against Lucknow without any discomfort. In fact, he regularly hit the 140 kmph mark in his first two overs. This is not only a great side for newcomers GT but also for Indian cricket as Hardik Pandya's all-round abilities add a lot of balance to the side.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:52 PM
IPL Live Score: The rise of Lalit Yadav
How good was Lalit Yadav in DC's last match against MI? Excellent to be precise. He was one of the main reasons why DC were able to chase down RCB's total despite losing their way at the top. The Delhi cricketer has steadily improved as a batter in the shortest format of the game and if he can continue the good work with the bat, he can be an absolute game-changer in the middle-order.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:46 PM
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2022: Big boost for Delhi
The Delhi Capitals played with only two overseas cricketers - Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell - in their opening match of the season. That was mainly due to unavailability of a number of their top overseas stars. DC received a big boost ahead of their match against Gujarat Titans as Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ndigi are available for selection and so is Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan.
Sat, 02 Apr 2022 05:38 PM
IPL 2022 live score, GT vs DC
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals at the Mahrashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is the match number 10 of IPL 2022 and both these sides come into this match with a win under belt.