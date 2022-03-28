IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants in clash of debutants; Toss at 7PM
- IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat takes on KL Rahul's Lucknow in clash of new entrants in 15th season. Follow Live Updates of Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: New entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL journey on a winning note at the Wankhede stadium. Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the venue. He could also bat higher up the order if plays as a pure batter for the franchise. Gujarat also have Shubman Gill at the top. The talented batter has played 58 matches in the IPL, having played four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders. Star leggie Rashid Khan will also hope to leave a mark in new colours. For Lucknow, a lot will depend on captain Rahul's batting display. The team also has South African batter Quinton de Kock to partner his skipper at the top, and a string of all-rounders in Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to iron out chinks. But the team will be without key overseas players, who are likely to join the squad next week owing to national duties.
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 06:01 PM
GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Updates: Matthew Wade set to end decade-long wait
Australia's Matthew Wade will be playing in the IPL after a decade-long gap. Wade is back in the lucrative T20 league for the first time in 11 years and he could also open with Shubman Gill.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:52 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: ‘It’s the start of something very special'
"It's the start of something new and something very special. The response we've gotten from the people of UP has been overwhelming. Keep supporting us and hope we start off with a win," says Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in a video shared by the franchise.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:48 PM
GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans' spin attack
While Rashid will be orchestrating the spin attack, Shami can take care of the death over bowling for the Titans. The Indian pacer has got 23 wickets in death overs since 2020. Having got a wide pool of spinners, GT can also try out Jayant Yadav and Sai Kishore as the second pick.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:45 PM
IPL 2022 Live, GT vs LSG: Hardik's return to bowling
Hardik remains tight-lipped on his return to bowling but the Titans fans will be eager to see him in the bowler avatar. He is yet to play any competitive match post last year's T20 World Cup.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:40 PM
IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates
Rashid is seven plucks short of 100 IPL wickets and the Afghanistan star can dictate the middle overs. Bishnoi, on the other hand, will look to flourish under new management and make a strong case for this year's T20 World Cup. The youngster was recently a part of India's home T20 assignment against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:38 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG, Live: Rashid Khan vs Ravi Bishnoi
It will also be a battle between two leggies. Superstar Rashid Khan and young Ravi Bishnoi would relish bowling on the Wankhede strip.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:31 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
Talking about Gujarat's bowling, Mohammed Shami will be leading the pace force. Darshan Nalkande, 23, who was previously a part of the Punjab squad but didn't get a game, could also get a chance to prove his mettle. In 22 T20s since 2019, he's plucked 43 wickets at 10.56 strike rate.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:27 PM
GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: ‘Rahul, de Kock make devastating opening pair’
"KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's right hand and left hand combination makes a devastating opening pair and they can get the team off to a flying start," said legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:21 PM
GT vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Updates: Lucknow's all-rounders and bowlers
Lucknow have Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda to conceal any batting flaws towards the end. On the bowling front, they have young leggie Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Avesh Khan. They also have Manan Vohra, Shahbaz Nadeem and K Gothwam as experienced Indian picks.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:20 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Manish Pandey key for LSG
Lucknow have got reliability in Manish Pandey, who can harbour the innings and Evin Lewis, who can chip in with some fireworks. Lewis, primarily an opener, could be slotted at the No. 3 or 4 spot if Rahul and de Kock start the innings.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:15 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live: Lucknow missing key overseas picks
Lucknow will be without their key overseas players today. They lost England's Mark Wood due to injury and Andrew Tye was named as his replacement. But the Australian will miss the opener owing to quarantine rules.
Three other foreign players -- Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers -- are likely to join the squad next week owing to national duties.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:10 PM
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Updates: Lucknow's opening pack
Lucknow have also got a strong top-order pack in skipper Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis. Rahul last year became the first Indian to score 500-plus runs in four consecutive IPL seasons.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:08 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Shubman Gill's numbers in powerplay
Shubman Gill has got enormous responsibility on his shoulders but the youngster remains one of the most promising openers in the T20 league. With the experience of 58 IPL games, Gill comes with the tag of being a powerplay specialist. He's got 543 runs in first six overs since 2020.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:04 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Focus on David Miller
Another key player for Gujarat is David Miller, who has even got the experience of captaining an IPL side. The South African has previously captained Punjab in six games… and he's also got the ability to shift gears at the death.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:02 PM
GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans armed with three Indian all-rounders
As the Titans haven't got many specialist batters in their weaponry, they would want their wide catalogue of all-rounders to deliver. A lot rests on skipper Hardik, Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar if the top-order falters today.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:58 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Opening combination
With Jason Roy out of the competition, Gujarat could open with Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicketkeeper. The Titans also have Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade to keep the wickets.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:55 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants squad
KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Evin Lewis, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:54 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans squad
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:50 PM
IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live: Hardik's bowling duties? ‘It would be a surprise’
Asked whether he would bowl again, Hardik had recently said that it would be a surprise. "It would be a surprise, so let it be a surprise," he had said during the jersey launch of Gujarat Titans.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:49 PM
IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans skipper embarks on new journey
Hardik was fast-tracked into the Indian limited-overs side after a splendid season with Mumbai Indians back in 2015. So far, he's got 1476 runs in 92 IPL matches and 42 wickets as well.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:46 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Hardik's last captaincy stint
Hardik's last captaincy stint was with India A when he led the side in a first-class game against Australia and the result was drawn. He would eye a winning start today to justify the faith of team management that has splurged ₹15 crore on him as a pre-auction pick.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:43 PM
IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Updates: Hardik Pandya's new spell
Hardik has been battling fitness concerns ever since injuring his back in 2019. The GT skipper has said that he's still a "work in progress". He is set to embark on a new journey in the IPL that had started with Mumbai Indians back in 2015.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:38 PM
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Spotlight on Hardik Pandya
Hardik may haven't captained an IPL team before but the Baroda all-rounder has plenty of experience playing at the Wankhede. The Titans would heavily rely on him today. It remains to be seen whether the captain chips in with some overs as well.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:33 PM
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs LSG: Clash between Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul
While Gujarat, owned by CVC Capital, have all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the leadership role, Lucknow Super Giants, backed by Indian tycoon Sanjiv Goenka, have appointed KL Rahul as their captain.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 04:26 PM
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth game of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. It's a clash between two new entrants, who made the IPL jamboree a ten-team affair for the first time since 2011. The game will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.