IPL 2022: 'Senior player' Jos Buttler identifies his role with Rajasthan Royals, reveals his aim

Jos Buttler has emerged to become one the leading figures in the Rajasthan Royals franchise. The wicketkeeper-batter has so far featured in 65 IPL matches in the six seasons and is one of the senior members of the franchise. With the new season starting in less than a week, Buttler looks forward to the role and spoke how he plans to go about it. perfectly once again in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, which starts from March 26.

"My role as a senior player is to try to give the other guys confidence. It's to transmit a very free-spirited mindset, and act as a sounding board for young players. It's important for them to be fearless, and to just embrace the opportunity."

"I remember when I was a young player, just having that five minutes of conversation with someone would go a long way, and I would love to help the younger guys in the same way," said the England cricketer.

Buttler had missed the second phase of the lucrative T20 league last year and will look to make the most this time around. Sharing his thoughts on the franchise, which has talent and experience in abundance, the wicketkeeper-batter said he is looking forward to connect with India's spin duo R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"It's a really exciting time for the team you know, to start a new cycle and build a new team. The aim here is to win the IPL, and I can't wait to contribute to that."

"We are delighted to have so many great players in the squad. Obviously, Ashwin and Chahal are two of the best spinners in the world, and with a great pace attack, I think it's really exciting. Then we've got ourselves a strong batting line-up, along with great all-round options, so I think it's going to be a really exciting IPL for us," added the 31-year-old.

